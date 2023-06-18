Birthday Club
Parma Heights ambulance crushes woman to death

A Parma Heights ambulance on Saturday crushed a woman to death as it was pulling away from a...
A Parma Heights ambulance on Saturday crushed a woman to death as it was pulling away from a scene.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma Heights ambulance on Saturday crushed a woman to death as it was pulling away from a scene.

Police Det. Adam Sloan said the incident happened at 9 p.m. at an apartment building in the 10000 block of West Ridgewood Drive after paramedics received a call from a concerned neighbor that the 68-year-old may have fallen.

Sloan said police had to force themselves into the home and found the woman conscious and breathing.

The woman refused treatment from the Parma Heights Fire Department and refused to be transported to a local hospital for evaluations, police say.

Police said while first responders began to leave the scene, the woman went outside of the apartment and walked up to the passenger side of the ambulance and fell again.

Sloan said the paramedics, who were unaware the woman was trying to make contact with them, pulled away and crushed the woman.

Officials confirmed the woman died from her injuries at the scene.

Sloan said there is no indication of recklessness or negligence from members of the Parma Heights Fire Department.

Police say the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, Parma Heights Police Department Detective Bureau and the Southwest Accident Group are leading the investigation on the incident.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

