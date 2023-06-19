Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

3 stabbed following road rage incident

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.(Source: MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people were taken to the hospital after being stabbed in the early morning hours Saturday.

According to Toledo Police, they were injured when two groups of people began fighting over an earlier road rage incident.

Police were first called to the 1300 block of Slater for a person stabbed at 1:12 a.m. While treating the first victim, a 21-year-old, a 26-year-old approached saying he had been stabbed in the back.

While searching for suspect, police located the third victim, a 19-year-old, on the 1600 block of Crestwood.

All victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

An investigation was opened into the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after 9 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
According to TPD, the shots were fired in the parking lot near Starbucks and Five Guys.
TPD investigating shooting in Westgate Shopping Center parking lot
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

Latest News

Looking at increasing clouds throughout the day as humidity climbs with the start of summer.
6/19/2023: Erin's Noon Forecast
9 Confirmed Tornadoes
How a “marginal” severe threat ended up tying tornado record
June 19th Weather Forecast
6/18: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
6/18: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast