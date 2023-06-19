3 stabbed following road rage incident

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people were taken to the hospital after being stabbed in the early morning hours Saturday.

According to Toledo Police, they were injured when two groups of people began fighting over an earlier road rage incident.

Police were first called to the 1300 block of Slater for a person stabbed at 1:12 a.m. While treating the first victim, a 21-year-old, a 26-year-old approached saying he had been stabbed in the back.

While searching for suspect, police located the third victim, a 19-year-old, on the 1600 block of Crestwood.

All victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

An investigation was opened into the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.