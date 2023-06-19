Birthday Club
A strong NE breeze through Thursday, then getting humid & stormy.
6/18: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds but nice with lows in the upper 50s. JUNETEENTH: Partly sunny Monday with highs in the mid-80s. However, with a strong NE breeze, the lakeshore will be cooler with highs in the 70s. MONDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the low 60s. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s; breezy and cooler near the lakeshore again, plus a brief late-day shower is possible. EXTENDED: Summer officially begins on Wednesday at 10:57am. It’ll be a sunny and breezy day with highs in the mid-80s. Mostly sunny and still breezy Thursday with highs in the low 80s and a brief late-day shower possible. Getting very humid for Friday and Saturday with thunderstorms likely and highs in the low 80s. More storms possible later Sunday with highs in the mid-80s.

