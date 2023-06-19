Birthday Club
6/19: Dan’s Monday PM Forecast

Summer arrives Wednesday; humidity/rain builds back in
Heat will stay consistent this week, while humidity and rain chances will build toward the weekend. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
We’ve carried the weekend warmth over to the new week, making for a pleasant though breezy Juneteenth. That northeast wind will keep kicking in for the next few days, keeping lakeshore locations a good 10 degrees cooler than farther inland. Summer officially rolls in at 10:57am Wednesday, and it’ll feel like it as humidity builds and makes it feel a few degrees warmer than those continued 80s highs heading into the weekend. Our next best chance of rain arrives Friday, though Saturday’s chances are down a little now as that low ducks east of us.

