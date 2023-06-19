6/19: Dan’s Monday PM Forecast

We’ve carried the weekend warmth over to the new week, making for a pleasant though breezy Juneteenth. That northeast wind will keep kicking in for the next few days, keeping lakeshore locations a good 10 degrees cooler than farther inland. Summer officially rolls in at 10:57am Wednesday, and it’ll feel like it as humidity builds and makes it feel a few degrees warmer than those continued 80s highs heading into the weekend. Our next best chance of rain arrives Friday, though Saturday’s chances are down a little now as that low ducks east of us.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.