6/19/2023: Erin’s Noon Forecast

Temperatures remain seasonable in the mid-80s to start the week, though clouds do increase throughout today. Southeastern counties are looking at a chance for an afternoon shower on Tuesday afternoon. We welcome in the summer solstice on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions, though thunderstorms return to the forecast as soon as Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.