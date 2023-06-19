Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

6/19/2023: Erin’s Noon Forecast

Increasing clouds today; humidity climbs into the week
Looking at increasing clouds throughout the day as humidity climbs with the start of summer.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures remain seasonable in the mid-80s to start the week, though clouds do increase throughout today. Southeastern counties are looking at a chance for an afternoon shower on Tuesday afternoon. We welcome in the summer solstice on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions, though thunderstorms return to the forecast as soon as Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after 9 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
According to TPD, the shots were fired in the parking lot near Starbucks and Five Guys.
TPD investigating shooting in Westgate Shopping Center parking lot
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

Latest News

Looking at increasing clouds throughout the day as humidity climbs with the start of summer.
6/19/2023: Erin's Noon Forecast
June 19th Weather Forecast
Normal Temperatures On The Way, Dry Start To The Week
June 19th Weather Forecast
6/18: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
6/18: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast