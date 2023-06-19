Birthday Club
City of Toledo holds Juneteenth celebration at Walbridge Park

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo hosted a Juneteenth celebration at Walbridge Park on Monday to commemorate freedom for African Americans.

“It feels wonderful,” said Evan Jacobs, who attended the festival.

“It’s a great feeling.” said Michel’Le Frazier, another festival goer.

The festival had food trucks, live music, local vendors and numerous family-friendly activities so that everyone was able to join in on the fun. However, the event was not only for those celebrating Juneteenth, but it was also for those just passing by.

“Well I just happened to go for a walk here, around the river, and I ran into this festival, and it’s so unbelievable,” said JoAnn Coulson. “I can’t even believe this.”

Not only is Juneteenth a celebration for African Americans, but it’s also a recognition to those not directly associated with the holiday.

“I wasn’t aware of Juneteenth, and now it’s making me aware of their independence and I’m really excited about it.” said Coulson.

And those associated with the holiday are glad and appreciative that they are being recognized.

“We all come together and just to look around and see how us Black African Americans just get together and enjoy one another, it’s very inspirational.” said Ms. Dixon, who attended the festival.

What really matters is that Juneteenth is about recognizing the equality that everyone shares.

“To finally be recognized and letting them know that we do have a culture going on here.” said Ava Belmon, another attendee of the festival.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

