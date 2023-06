How a “marginal” severe threat ended up tying tornado record

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It had been weeks since the drought-stricken area observed much lightning, let alone a severe threat. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) did not have a severe weather risk Wednesday, June 14th for the following day. The SPC did issue a marginal risk on Thursday morning for the area, but even then there was not a tornado risk, and a very low 5% risk for wind and hail. Computer models all showed a cold front interacting with moderate instability and enough winds high into the atmosphere to keep storms moving quick, but computer models didn’t show a critical ingredient for tornadoes…low level wind shear.

Weather maps showed a typical pattern for June with a breezy southwest wind. The lake-boundary (the dividing line between the warm and muggy air over land and the cooler and more stable air was over Lake Erie) was expected to be over Lake Erie initially with the stronger southwest wind. It turns out those morning weather maps were wrong on that critical detail, and the lake boundary ended up moving inland. However, the reason the computer models missed that, was likely because they missed picking up on a very small (meso) area of low pressure in central Michigan that took an unusual path south/southeast. That helped to do two things…1) it pushed the lake-boundary inland by a few miles 2) it increased the convergence along that boundary which led to a stronger updraft. That had a direct impact on hail size, storm intensity, and the tornadic potential.

The weather data collected at 2pm Thursday did show this possible shift after it went through another round of computer modeling. However, that data takes time to go through the modeling process and it wasn’t obvious there could be problems until after 4:30pm. At that time, storms had already developed northwest of the viewing area. At 4:12pm, the Storm Prediction Center highlighted the area and said “thunderstorms may pose a risk for isolated damaging wind and marginally severe hail this afternoon and evening. A watch is not expected.” The SPC said the likelihood of a watch of any kind was just 20%.

Fast forward to 5:52pm (100 minutes later), isolated marginally severe thunderstorms were in progress with a lot of rain, lightning, and small hail. The next 16 minutes brought one of the most dramatic storm intensification I can recall in my career. Both the Monroe County storm cell and north Toledo cell exploded in intensity and very strong rotation became obvious on radar in both cells between 6:09 and 6:12pm. The problem was that only provided seconds of warning time with the twister in Detroit Beach, MI. The situation was worse in Point Place, the tornado developed in north Toledo (just west of Point Place) at 6:06pm. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Cleveland did not have a tornado warning in place.

While it is very easy to criticize that inaction, there wasn’t anything to issue a warning on by looking at radar alone. Most tornado warnings are in place 14 minutes or more before a tornado hits. Remember 14 minutes earlier? It was 5:52pm before the storm rapidly intensified. So why couldn’t radar see this quick supercell development? The rotation very likely developed fast, but also low into the storm. More specifically, it developed under the radar beam. The NWS Doppler radar in Cleveland is far enough from Toledo, that the lowest radar beam ends up 7,500 feet above the glass city due in part to the earth’s curvature. As the storm continued to travel east, radar coverage got better and better, and the NWS was very quick to issue tornado warnings with plenty of warning. Behind the scenes they were very helpful on Thursday night, but without having a lower scan of the atmosphere around 6pm, the Point Place tornado came without a tornado warning.

The storms running into the lake boundary gave them a boast. With the low-level winds out of the east to southeast over the lake and lakeshore, the atmosphere went from very little low-level shear to a ton. The last batch of computer modeling picked up on the difference in wind shear and severe potential away from the lake and along the lakeshore. You can see that below in the technical thermodynamic profile. Look at the bottom of the wind plots and notice the east/southeast wind along the lakeshore.

Thermodynamic Profile (wtvg)

The story doesn’t end there. Many of our viewers have pointed out they normally see Lake Erie kill storms, not intensify them. So, what is different this time? That is a great observation. Lake Erie had wind shear, but very low levels of instability. That lower instability should have weakened the storms and would have if the storms continued to move east. In a normal set up, the storms would have had only a moment where they were in the ideal spot for tornadoes and monster hail. Perhaps, the moment may have been brief enough to keep the area from any major damage. Instead, the storms turned right, and it had catastrophic consequences. Anytime a storm with rotation turns right it increases low level wind shear and tornadic development potential more. However, this change in direction now pushed the storms right down the lake boundary. Then it became apparent we had a worst-case scenario in the making.

Storms Traveled Down Lake Boundary (wtvg)

The lone supercell storm could feed off the unstable air to its south (or right), it could feed off the low-level shear to its north (left), and the lake boundary kept convergence maxed, and a strong updraft present. The lake boundary essentially acted like a mini warm front that the storm followed perfectly. The result was another 7 tornadoes including 2 massive twisters in Huron County that were occurring at the same time. Each traveled nearly 10 miles with a max width of 0.625 miles. The 9 tornadoes tie the most recorded in the First Alert viewing during 1 event. It happened during the super outbreak in April 1974 and in November 2002. A summary of all the tornadoes in the area is below.

**Details Of All 9 Confirmed Tornadoes**

...SUMMARY OF TORNADOES ON JUNE 15, 2023...

.TORNADO #1 CONFIRMED NEAR DETROIT BEACH IN MONROE COUNTY, MI...

RATING: EF-1

PEAK WIND: 90 MPH

PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 4.7 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 400 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

START DATE: JUNE 15, 2023

START TIME: 6:09 PM EDT

END DATE: JUNE 15, 2023

END TIME: 6:18 PM EDT

SURVEY SUMMARY:

Tornado touched down near Dixie Highway

and the north part of the Detroit Beach

neighborhood. Damage in this area was

mainly large limbs down with winds

estimated to 70 mph. Tornado tracked

east-northeast through Woodland Beach

where greatest damaged occurred with

large limbs down and snapped hardwood

trees. Estimated winds were to 90 mph

with a 400 yd width in this area. Track

continued into Baycrest Beach where limbs

and a couple trees were down along the

lakeshore with estimated winds up to 80

mph. Tornado crossed Pointe Aux Peaux Rd

east-southeast of Dixie Highway before

exiting over Lake Erie north of Fermi Power

Plant. Damage in this portion of the track

was EF0 with only limbs down.

.TORNADO #2 CONFIRMED NEAR TOLEDO/POINT PLACE IN LUCAS COUNTY, OH...

RATING: EF-2

PEAK WIND: 130 MPH

PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 2.0 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 300 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

START DATE: JUNE 15, 2023

START TIME: 6:06 PM EDT

START LOCATION: 5 MILES NORTH OF DOWNTOWN TOLEDO / LUCAS COUNTY /

START LAT/LON: 41.7296/-83.5426

END DATE: JUNE 15, 2023

END TIME: 6:10 PM EDT

END LOCATION: POINT PLACE OH / LUCAS COUNTY /

END LAT/LON: 41.7046/-83.4767

SURVEY SUMMARY:

AN NWS CLEVELAND STORM SURVEY CONFIRMS AN EF-2 TORNADO WITH A

MAXIMUM ESTIMATED WIND SPEED OF 130 MPH OCCURRED IN LUCAS COUNTY ON

JUNE 15, 2023. THE TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN 1000 FEET EAST OF TELEGRAPH

ROAD ALONG EAST STATE LINE ROAD IN TOLEDO. SEVERAL TREE LIMBS WERE

DOWN ON POWER LINES WITH 80 MPH WINDS. THE TORNADO CONTINUED TO

TRACK SOUTHEAST, BLOWING AND SNAPPING SEVERAL POWER LINE POLES ALONG

NORTH DETROIT AVENUE WITH 90 MPH WINDS. THE TORNADO CONTINUED

SOUTHEAST ACROSS INTERSTATE 75 AND INCREASED WIND SPEEDS TO 130 MPH.

THE TORNADO PARTIALLY DESTROYED THE SECOND FLOOR OF THE MEDICAL LAB

BUILDING AND BLEW OUT WINDOWS OF A GAS STATION AND STRIP MALL ON

SUDER AVENUE. THE TORNADO CONTINUED SOUTHEAST ACROSS THE MORE

DENSELY POPULATED POINT PLACE AREA WITH MATURE TREES. THE TORNADO

GREW IN WIDTH UP TO 300 YARDS PRODUCING WIDESPREAD TREE DAMAGE,

UPROOTING TREES AND NUMEROUS BROKEN OFF TREE LIMBS ON HOUSES,

POWERLINES, AND CARS. THE TORNADO CONTINUED SOUTHEAST ACROSS CULLEN

PARK, LIFTING OVER MAUMEE MOORING BASIN AND MAUMEE RIVER.

NWS CLEVELAND THANKS LUCAS COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY FOR

THEIR ASSISTANCE WITH THE STORM SURVEY ON JUNE 16.

.TORNADO #3 CONFIRMED SOUTH OF OAK HARBOR IN OTTAWA COUNTY, OH...

RATING: EF2

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 130 MPH

PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 3.45 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 200 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

START DATE: 06/15/2023

START TIME: 06:49 PM EDT

START LOCATION: 3 S OAK HARBOR / OTTAWA COUNTY / OH

START LAT/LON: 41.4688 / -83.1457

END DATE: 06/15/2023

END TIME: 06:58 PM EDT

END LOCATION: 3 ESE OAK HARBOR / OTTAWA COUNTY / OH

END LAT/LON: 41.4863 / -83.0834

SURVEY SUMMARY:

A TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN ABOUT 3 MILES SOUTH OF OAK HARBOR IN OTTAWA

COUNTY AND TRACKED EAST-NORTHEAST, DAMAGING FIVE HOMES. A FEW OF

THESE RESIDENCES LOST ROOFS. THE TORNADO ALSO DESTROYED SEVEN

BARNS AND UP TO TEN CATTLE FATALITIES WERE REPORTED.

NWS CLEVELAND THANKS OTTAWA COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

FOR THEIR ASSISTANCE WITH THE STORM SURVEY ON JUNE 16.

.TORNADO #4 CONFIRMED IN RICE TOWNSHIP IN SANDUSKY COUNTY, OHIO...

RATING: EF1

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 95 MPH

PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 0.15 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 100 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

START DATE: 06/15/2023

START TIME: 06:57 PM EDT

START LOCATION: 4 NE LINDSEY / SANDUSKY COUNTY / OH

START LAT/LON: 41.4494 / -83.1558

END DATE: 06/15/2023

END TIME: 06:58 PM EDT

END LOCATION: 4 NE LINDSEY / SANDUSKY COUNTY / OH

END LAT/LON: 41.4498 / -83.153

SURVEY SUMMARY:

A TORNADO BRIEFLY TOUCHED DOWN NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF TOWNSHIP

ROAD 153 AND TOWNSHIP ROAD 146 IN RICE TOWNSHIP, OH. THE TORNADO

TRACKED EAST-NORTHEAST AND BLEW DOWN SEVEN TREES AND TWO TREES

WERE BLOWN DOWN ONTO A HOME. ANOTHER TREE WAS SNAPPED AT THE BASE.

THE TORNADO LIFTED JUST EAST OF THE HOME.

NWS CLEVELAND THANKS SANDUSKY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

FOR THEIR ASSISTANCE WITH THE STORM SURVEY ON JUNE 16.

.TORNADO #5 CONFIRMED NEAR VICKERY IN SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH...

RATING: EF0

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 80 MPH

PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 0.33 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 50 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

START DATE: 06/15/2023

START TIME: 07:18 PM EDT

START LOCATION: 6 WSW CASTALIA / SANDUSKY COUNTY / OH

START LAT/LON: 41.3867 / -82.922

END DATE: 06/15/2023

END TIME: 07:19 PM EDT

END LOCATION: 5 WSW CASTALIA / SANDUSKY COUNTY / OH

END LAT/LON: 41.3859 / -82.9158

SURVEY SUMMARY:

A TORNADO BRIEFLY TOUCHED DOWN ALONG CR 247 PARTIALLY DESTROYING A METAL

ROOF OF OUTBUILDING. TORNADO TRACKED EAST SOUTHEAST ACROSS SCHERTZ DITCH AND

CONTINUED INTO A TREE LINE. METAL ROOFING WAS THROWN INTO A FIELD

AND SHINGLES FROM A HOME WERE THROWN BACK TOWARD THE WEST.

NWS CLEVELAND THANKS SANDUSKY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

FOR THEIR ASSISTANCE WITH THE STORM SURVEY ON JUNE 16.

.TORNADO #6 CONFIRMED IN BELLEVUE IN SANDUSKY COUNTY, OHIO...

RATING: EF0

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 80 MPH

PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 0.93 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 500 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

START DATE: 06/15/2023

START TIME: 07:40 PM EDT

START LOCATION: 1 NW BELLEVUE / SANDUSKY COUNTY / OH

START LAT/LON: 41.2845 / -82.8514

END DATE: 06/15/2023

END TIME: 07:42 PM EDT

END LOCATION: BELLEVUE / SANDUSKY COUNTY / OH

END LAT/LON: 41.2719 / -82.8452

SURVEY SUMMARY:

A TORNADO BEGAN ON PARKVIEW PLACE IN NORTHERN BELLEVUE, KNOCKING

OVER SEVERAL POWER POLES. IT TRACKED SOUTHEAST INTO ROBERT PETERS

PARK WHERE SEVERAL LARGE BRANCHES WERE SNAPPED OFF THE TOPS OF

SEVERAL TREES. IT CONTINUED SOUTH TO KILBOURNE STREET WHERE IT

DAMAGED MORE TREES BEFORE DISSIPATING. OTHER DAMAGE SURVEYED

THROUGHOUT SOUTHEAST SANDUSKY COUNTY, INCLUDING CLYDE AND YORK

TOWNSHIP, WAS CONSISTENT WITH STRAIGHT LINE WIND DAMAGE ESTIMATED

UP TO 70 MPH.

THANKS GOES OUT TO SANDUSKY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND

BELLEVUE POLICE FOR HELP WITH THE DAMAGE SURVEY.

.TORNADO #7 CONFIRMED IN PERU TOWNSHIP IN HURON COUNTY, OHIO...

RATING: EF2

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 115 MPH

PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 9.43 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 1100 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

START DATE: 06/15/2023

START TIME: 07:48 PM EDT

START LOCATION: 2 S MONROEVILLE / HURON COUNTY / OH

START LAT/LON: 41.2172 / -82.7036

END DATE: 06/15/2023

END TIME: 08:04 PM EDT

END LOCATION: 1 WSW NORTH FAIRFIELD / HURON COUNTY / OH

END LAT/LON: 41.1031 / -82.6329

SURVEY SUMMARY:

AN NWS CLEVELAND STORM SURVEY CONFIRMS AN EF-2 TORNADO WITH A

MAXIMUM ESTIMATED WIND SPEED OF 115 MPH OCCURRED IN HURON COUNTY

ON JUNE 15, 2023. THE TORNADO BEGAN A COUPLE MILES SOUTH OF

MONROEVILLE IN THE VICINITY OF STANDARDSBURG ROAD AND HETTLE

ROAD, WHERE SEVERAL TREES WERE SNAPPED ALONG THE ROADWAY AND

ALONG THE WEST BRANCH OF THE HURON RIVER. THE TORNADO CONTINUED

SOUTH ALONG HETTLE ROAD TOWARD TERRY AND PERU WEST SECTION LINE

ROADS, WHERE TREE DAMAGE CONTINUED AND A COUPLE BARNS AND

OUTBUILDINGS SUSTAINED EF-0 TO EF-1 DAMAGE. THE MOST SIGNIFICANT

DAMAGE FROM THIS TORNADO OCCURRED IN THE VICINITY OF SNYDER ROAD

AND PERU CENTER ROAD. SEVERAL RESIDENCES WERE HEAVILY DAMAGED

FROM HIGHER END EF-1 TO LOWER END EF-2 TORNADO WIND SPEEDS. A

PIECE OF SLATE ROOFING WAS LIFTED OFF A BUILDING NORTH OF SNYDER

ROAD AND IMPALED A TREE TO THE SOUTHEAST. AN OUTBUILDING WAS

COMPLETELY DESTROYED AND MATERIAL FROM THIS STRUCTURE WAS LOFTED

A QUARTER OF A MILE SOUTHEAST INTO A RESIDENCE BEFORE EVENTUALLY

SETTLING INTO A TREE LINE. IN THIS AREA, ABOUT 10 BUILDINGS TOTAL

SUSTAINED DAMAGE. ONE RESIDENCE WAS SHIFTED OFF ITS FOUNDATION.

THE TORNADO CONTINUED SOUTH ACROSS PERU CENTER ROAD TOWARD

TOWNLINE ROAD 131 AND STATE ROUTE 61, WHERE ADDITIONAL TREE

DAMAGE AND MINOR OUTBUILDING DAMAGE WAS NOTED. AS THE TORNADO

REACHED HANVILLE CORNERS ROAD AND TOWNLINE ROAD 113, SEVERAL

OUTBUILDINGS AND SILOS WERE HEAVILY DAMAGED WITH TWISTED DEBRIS

LOFTED IN VARIOUS DIRECTIONS. A RESIDENT OF THIS AREA NOTED THAT

THERE WAS STRONG SOUTHERLY INFLOW INTO THE STORM, CAUSING SOME

LIGHT DAMAGE BEFORE THE MAIN TORNADO HIT FROM THE NORTH. THE

TORNADO CONTINUED SOUTHEAST TOWARD STATE ROUTE 162 AND RIDGE

ROAD, WHERE THIS TORNADO HEAVILY DAMAGED A BARN BEFORE CYCLING

OUT, WEST OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH FAIRFIELD. TO THE WEST OF THIS

TORNADO TRACK, DAMAGE FROM STRONG STRAIGHT-LINE WINDS WAS NOTED,

CONSISTING OF ESTIMATED WIND SPEEDS OF 80 MPH FOR PORTIONS OF

WESTERN PERU TOWNSHIP AND NORTHERN PORTIONS OF GREENFIELD

TOWNSHIP.

NWS CLEVELAND THANKS HURON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY FOR

THEIR ASSISTANCE WITH THE STORM SURVEYING ON JUNE 16.

.TORNADO #8 CONFIRMED IN NORTH FAIRFIELD IN HURON COUNTY, OHIO...

RATING: EF1

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 110 MPH

PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 9.92 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 1100 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

START DATE: 06/15/2023

START TIME: 07:59 PM EDT

START LOCATION: 2 N NORTH FAIRFIELD / HURON COUNTY / OH

START LAT/LON: 41.1406 / -82.6025

END DATE: 06/15/2023

END TIME: 08:17 PM EDT

END LOCATION: 1 WSW GREENWICH / HURON COUNTY / OH

END LAT/LON: 41.0277 / -82.5317

SURVEY SUMMARY:

AN NWS CLEVELAND STORM SURVEY CONFIRMS AN EF-1 TORNADO WITH A

MAXIMUM WIND SPEED OF 110 MPH OCCURRED IN HURON COUNTY ON JUNE

15, 2023. THIS TORNADO FORMED AS A SUPERCELL THUNDERSTORM CYCLED

ACROSS CENTRAL HURON COUNTY AFTER THE DISSIPATION OF ANOTHER

TORNADO. THIS TORNADO STARTED IN THE VICINITY OF NEW STATE ROAD

AND TOWNLINE ROAD 131, DOWNING A DETERIORATING BARN. AS THE

TORNADO CONTINUED SOUTH TOWARD THE VILLAGE OF NORTH FAIRFIELD,

THE TORNADO INCREASED IN INTENSITY, LIFTING A LARGE PORTION OF A

ROOF OFF AN OUTBUILDING AND DOWNING SEVERAL TREES ON HANVILLE

CORNERS ROAD. A POWER POLE WAS SEPARATED FROM POWER LINES WITH

ADDITIONAL TREE DAMAGE. THE TORNADO ENTERED NORTH FAIRFIELD

CAUSING WIDESPREAD TREE AND POWER LINE DAMAGE THROUGHOUT THE

VILLAGE. SOME ROOFING MATERIAL WAS LIFTED OFF RESIDENCES AND SOME

TREES FELL ONTO HOMES. A LARGE SIGN WAS RIPPED OFF THE FACADE OF

A BUILDING AND SEVERAL LIGHT AND POWER POLES WERE LEANING ALONG

MAIN STREET/STATE ROUTE 162. DAMAGE IN THE VILLAGE REFLECTED AN

EF-0 TO EF-1 TORNADO BUT WAS THE WIDEST SWATH OF DAMAGE IN THE

PATH OF THIS TORNADO. THE TORNADO CONTINUED SOUTHEAST ACROSS PENN

ROAD TOWARD OLD STATE ROAD AND OLIVE ROAD, WHERE A LARGE AREA OF

SNAPPED AND SHREDDED TREES FELL AND ADDITIONAL DAMAGE OCCURRED TO

SEVERAL BARNS AND OUTBUILDINGS. THE MAXIMUM INTENSITY OF DAMAGE

OCCURRED NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF OLD STATE ROAD AND TOWNLINE

ROAD 12. SEVERAL LARGE TREES WERE SNAPPED AND A MOBILE HOME WAS

HEAVILY DAMAGED. JUST EAST OF THIS INTERSECTION, THREE POWER

POLES WERE SNAPPED AT THE BASE. AS THE STORM CONTINUED SOUTHEAST

TOWARD BOUGHTONVILLE ROAD, SEVERAL SILOS WERE HEAVILY DAMAGED. IN

THE VICINITY OF EDWARDS ROAD AND BOUGHTONVILLE ROAD, SEVERAL

ROOFS WERE DISPLACED OFF OUTBUILDINGS AND THE SECOND FLOOR OF A

RESIDENCE WAS HEAVILY DAMAGED. THE TORNADO CONTINUED TOWARD

GREENWICH MILAN TOWNLINE ROAD, WHERE A LARGE PATH OF TREES WERE

SNAPPED. THE TORNADO BEGAN TO CYCLE DOWN WEST OF THE VILLAGE OF

GREENWICH, WHERE SOME MINOR TREE DAMAGE AND A LEANING POWER POLE

WAS NOTED OFF US ROUTE 224 AND GREENWICH MILAN TOWNLINE ROAD.

MUCH LIKE THE FIRST TORNADO IN THE COUNTY, THERE WAS A LARGE AREA

OF STRONG STRAIGHT-LINE WIND DAMAGE WEST OF THIS DAMAGE PATH,

CONSISTING OF ESTIMATED WIND SPEEDS OF 80 MPH FOR PORTIONS OF

FAIRFIELD AND RIPLEY TOWNSHIPS.

NWS CLEVELAND THANKS HURON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY AND

THE FAIRFIELD VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT FOR THEIR ASSISTANCE

WITH THE STORM SURVEYING ON JUNE 16.

.TORNADO #9 CONFIRMED IN GREENWICH IN HURON COUNTY OHIO...

RATING: EF1

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 105 MPH

PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 4.05 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 250 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

START DATE: 06/15/2023

START TIME: 08:18 PM EDT

START LOCATION: 3 NW GREENWICH / HURON COUNTY / OH

START LAT/LON: 41.0656 / -82.563

END DATE: 06/15/2023

END TIME: 08:24 PM EDT

END LOCATION: 3 NNE GREENWICH / HURON COUNTY / OH

END LAT/LON: 41.0631 / -82.4857

SURVEY SUMMARY:

AN NWS CLEVELAND STORM SURVEY CONFIRMS AN EF-1 TORNADO WITH A

MAXIMUM WIND SPEED OF 105 MPH OCCURRED IN HURON COUNTY ON JUNE

15, 2023. THIS TORNADO WAS THE FINAL TORNADO OF A SERIES FROM A

SUPERCELL THUNDERSTORM THAT CYCLED ACROSS HURON COUNTY. THIS

TORNADO HAD A DEVIANT WEST TO EAST TRACK, WHEN COMPARED TO THE

FIRST TWO TORNADOES. THIS TORNADO STARTED IN THE VICINITY OF

TOWNLINE ROAD 12 AND EDWARDS ROAD, WHERE SEVERAL SOFTWOOD TREES

WERE SNAPPED. THE TORNADO HIT A BUSINESS CAUSING DAMAGE TO AN

OFFICE, SEVERAL SILOS, AN OUTBUILDING, AND SOME EQUIPMENT. THE

TORNADO FOLLOWED TOWNLINE ROAD 12 EAST TO GREENWICH MILAN

TOWNLINE ROAD, WHERE SOME ADDITIONAL TREE DAMAGE WAS NOTED ALONG

WITH A CLEAR PATH IN A FIELD. SOME WEAK EF-0 DAMAGE CONTINUED

WITH DOWNED TREES ALONG OMEGA ROAD BEFORE THE TORNADO DISSIPATED

NEAR STATE ROUTE 13, NORTHEAST OF GREENWICH.

NWS CLEVELAND THANKS HURON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY AND

THE FAIRFIELD VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT FOR THEIR ASSISTANCE WITH

THE STORM SURVEYING ON JUNE 16.

