Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo to host 9th Toledo Jewish Film Festival

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo is hosting its 9th Toledo Jewish Film Festival this summer.

The film festival will take place every Monday from June 26 through July 31 at the Lourdes University Franciscan Theatre.

Organizers say general admission will be $10 for each film. There will also be a series package offered which is $45 for all five films. All pre-purchased tickets and passes will be available the day of each film.

You can purchase your tickets at the door, by calling 419-724-0351, by emailing sherry@jewishtoledo.org or by clicking here.

According to organizers, snacks and beverages will be available at all screenings, unless otherwise noted, and is included in the ticket price. There will also be free parking available outside the Lourdes University Franciscan Center.

Organizers say one highlight of the event is a Q&A session with Stephen Guinan, the author of We Are the Toledo Troopers, the most successful team in the National Women’s Football League.

“The film festival is dedicated to sharing with audiences excellent Jewish-themed films that are often only featured in larger cities,” said the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo.

You can view the full list of films below:

Our (almost completely true) Story Date : June 26 at 7 p.m. Description : Finding true love in Hollywood has always been challenging; it’s even more difficult when you’re no longer a young starlet, no matter how many movie-star friends you have or how many Gunsmoke episodes you did. And if you’re a short funnyman with a face for radio, well, you can practically forget it. Still, true love can happen. A statuesque Hollywood icon and a Jewish leprechaun might just fall forever-after in love if the stars align just right (and she laughs at his jokes). Running time : 92 minutes | English Concessions : Dessert and coffee bar with smoothies

Jews of the Wild West Date : July 10 at 7 p.m. Description : Widening the historical lens, this documentary focuses on an under-explored aspect of Jewish history: the role that Jews played in Western American expansion, both in real life and in the movies. Through a tapestry of archival footage, photographs, and interviews, Amanda Kinsey’s pioneering film entertainingly excavates the past through the stories of an array of people, from known names like Max Aronson (the real “Bronco Billy Anderson” of early Hollywood) and Levi Strauss, to some you may not have heard about. Running time : 83 minutes | English Concessions : Nacho Bar

Cinema Sabaya Date: July 17 at 7 p.m. Description : Israel’s official Oscars entry, Orit Fouks Rotem’s deft and heartfelt debut brings together disparate Arab and Jewish women who learn self-expression through the power of film. Young Tel Aviv–based filmmaker Rona (Dana Ivgy) teaches a documentary workshop to the residents of Hadera. The women, both secular and religious, film their daily activities and routines. At the outset, tempers flare because of cultural misunderstandings, but the students soon form an empowering bond over shared experiences. Nominated for eight Israeli Academy Awards with wins for Best Film, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actress. Running time : 91 minutes | Hebrew with English subtitles

Israel Swings for Gold Date: July 24 at 7 p.m. Description : Continuing the underdog sports saga, Israel’s baseball team competes for Olympic gold, facing unexpected bigotry along the way. Comprised of Jews from all over, including Americans, Team Israel’s shared sense of identity unifies the blue-and-white squad. Reaching the Olympics in 2021, the players discover a dearth of goodwill the games ostensibly promote. Having overcome Middle East strife on the road to Tokyo, the team gets the cold shoulder from other athletes and death threats from spectators. With no media in the Olympic Village due to COVID restrictions, the athletes are given cameras to record their own experiences. This crowd-pleasing sequel to the 2017 hit Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel inspires pride and cheers from baseball lovers and non-fans alike. Running time : 75 minutes | English Concessions : Candy Bar

We are the Troopers Date: July 31 at 7 p.m. Description : The story of the Toledo Troopers, the most successful team in the National Women’s Football League (NWFL). From 1971 until the league was sold off, these women from all walks of life and ethnicities dominated the sport and made history as the winningest team in professional football history. Ohio is the birthplace of the Women’s Professional Football League, and the Toledo Troopers hold the record for the most championship titles in women’s football history. A captivating collage of stories from former players and supporters, We Are the Troopers looks back on the crew of strong women who beat the odds through hard work, perseverance, and love of the game at a time when there were very few female sports opportunities. Running time : 96 minutes | English Concessions : Game day snacks



