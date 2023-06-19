June 19th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today will bring more clouds than sunshine with a high in the middle 80s. There is a slim chance of an isolated shower mainly southeast of Toledo on Tuesday. Highs will stay in the middle 80s through Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will bring highs in the low 80s. Late day showers and storms are possible on Friday. An isolated PM shower can’t be ruled out for the weekend, but it should be dry most of the time with highs in the upper 80s with higher humidity.

