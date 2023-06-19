Medical documents scatter around Point Place after tornado hits medical building

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Point Place residents are still cleaning up debris from last week’s tornado and it’s not just tree limbs and siding they’re finding in the streets, but also personal information.

The June 15 tornado destroyed a building in Point Place that contained a ProMedica suite, sending medical documents flying into nearby neighborhoods. On June 19, a group of residents gathered together to help clean up the personal medical documents and X-rays.

“I came up here and took a walk to see the damage and found them everywhere, scattered,” said Sharon Kneisel, who organized the document cleanup

Sharon is a ProMedica nurse who lives nearby the ProMedica building. She recognized the documents for what they are.

“Some of them came into our yard and I was picking them up and I realized that they were personal documents,” said Sharon Kneisel. “I felt we needed to get them off the streets and out of people’s yards.”

She put out a call for help o Facebook and other members of the Point Place community responded.

“We think it’s important to get that all picked up and help out for our community,” said Michelle Kneisel, who volunteered to help with the cleanup.

In all, the volunteers collected more than 10 bags of documents.

“We plan to take them either to Dr. Neverauskas’ office at the Toledo Clinic or I’ll take them to ProMedica to our medical records and have them disposed of,” said Sharon Kneisel.

For Michelle Kneisel, who’s lived in Point Place her entire life, the effort is an illustration of her community’s resilience.

“You know you’re part of a good community when you see all these people just coming out and coming together,” said Michelle Kneisel. “Everyone’s helping their neighbors. It’s wonderful.”

“ProMedica Security remained on site until a ProMedica Facilities crew came the next day to remove all items from the suite, transporting them to a secure location,” said a spokesperson for ProMedica. “We are confident that no ProMedica-owned patient information was compromised.”

13 Action News also reached out to the Toledo Clinic who said if anyone comes across any medical records or medical information, they are asked to return them to the Toledo Clinic’s main campus locates at 4235 Secor Road. The Toledo Clinic will also be setting up a shredding drop-off at the Washington Township fire station.

