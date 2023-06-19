Point Place cleanup continues days after tornado rips through area

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been four days since a tornado hit Point Place and the cleanup is about halfway over.

The Lucas County Engineer says the scope of the damage covers eight city blocks, or about two square miles, and the cleanup will likely take several more days to complete.

Doris Homer has lived in her house on 288th Street in Point Place for the past 63 years.

“We had no warning. It all happened so fast,” said Homer.

Now, the 90-year-old can say she has also lived through a tornado.

“I went to my front door. I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t push it shut. The wind was so strong,” said Homer. “I kept telling God, ‘no, it’s not coming in here.’ I didn’t know what it was, but it was not coming in my house. It was terrible”

Since then, tree cutting crews with the City of Toledo, Lucas County and private contractors have been hard at work. Many of them have been at it since Thursday night, shortly after the tornado hit.

“My tree is gone, and that tree and another tree, they fell,” said Homer. “I don’t know where the other tree came from. It was huge. One on each side of my house.

Al Laddie, who lives in Point Place, owns Al and Zoe’s Fat Boyz Food Truck. On Monday, they set up outside Ottawa River Elementary to serve lunch to Al’s neighbors who are all still without power.

“It’s very important to help out the community because when the community’s in trouble, they need somebody to feed them,” said Laddie. “The local stores are closed around here. This is a good way to be able to get some food and to be able to give back.”

There is still no word on when all the power will be restored as the Lucas County Engineer says the trees need to be out of the way first.

Laddie’s food truck was also outside of the school serving dinner to Point Place residents Monday evening. There are also organizations like the United Way who are also set up to help connect those impacted by the tornado to the proper resources.

