Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Sacramento Zoo’s African lion Kamau dies at 16 years old

Kamau, an African lion at the Sacramento Zoo, was euthanized at the age of 16, according to zoo...
Kamau, an African lion at the Sacramento Zoo, was euthanized at the age of 16, according to zoo officials.(Sacramento Zoo)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO (Gray News) – An African lion at the Sacramento Zoo died over the weekend at the age of 16, according to zoo officials.

In a press release, the Sacramento Zoo said Kamau was almost 17 when he was euthanized, which zoo officials said was elderly for his species.

The zoo staff, along with veterinary specialists from UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, did everything possible to make Kamau comfortable in his “golden years.”

Zoo officials said the lion had developed gastrointestinal problems that worsened with decreased interest in food. The decision to have him euthanized was made when medical treatment options failed to provide sufficient relief for him in his condition.

Kamau had been a staple of the Sacramento Zoo since he came from the San Diego Zoo in 2008.

Zoo officials said Kamau would impress many zoo-goers with his roar, and crowds would be drawn in from all corners of the zoo to see him in action.

The zoo said Kamau became a father to a litter of cubs in 2014. His habitat was doubled in size in 2019 and was given a glass viewing wall that allowed guests to get up close to Kamau and his mate, Cleo.

The zoo said 18-year-old Cleo is doing well and is being closely monitored by staff to ensure her wellbeing.

“Kamau was adored by many over the years, and we appreciate the love and support of our Zoo family,” the zoo said in the release.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after 9 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
According to TPD, the shots were fired in the parking lot near Starbucks and Five Guys.
TPD investigating shooting in Westgate Shopping Center parking lot
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

Latest News

FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
Tropical Storm Bret formed in the central Atlantic Ocean on Monday, with forecasters saying it...
Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic, with possible hurricane threat to Caribbean islands
It’s been four days since a tornado hit Point Place and the cleanup is about halfway over.
Point Place cleanup continues days after tornado rips through area
Point Place cleanup continues days after tornado rips through area
Philip Ravas, 17, holds one of over 1,200 books he will be donating to the Boys & Girls Club of...
Local Eagle Scout project aims to encourage reading