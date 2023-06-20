Birthday Club
13 Action News brings home two regional Emmy wins

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Central Great Lakes Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences awarded the 13 Action News Team two regional Emmy awards over the weekend.

Our team took home the Weekend Evening Newscast Emmy and Tony Geftos won the Multimedia Journalist Emmy for his work on Dine in the 419. Watch the acceptance speeches for the Weekend Evening Newscast Emmy from Josh Croup and Ryan Dick in the video above.

Watch the newscast that earned the Emmy win at the link here and check out the latest Dine in the 419 segments at the link here.

  • Our 2023 Action News Emmy winners are:
  • Tony Geftos - Multimedia Journalist
  • Josh Croup - Anchor
  • Carli Petrus - Multimedia Journalist
  • Ross Ellet - Meteorologist
  • Ryan Dick - Producer
  • Liz Spears - Technical Media Producer

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

