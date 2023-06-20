2-year-old son fatally shoots pregnant mom in Norwalk, police say

NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - Norwalk Police confirmed a pregnant mother was shot and killed by her 2-year-old son on June 16.

Chief David Smith said the 31-year-old Laura Ilg called 911 at 1:11 p.m. reporting her son had accidentally gotten a hold of the gun and shot her in the back.

Officers had to force their way into the locked Woodlawn Avenue home by kicking the door in before they found her with her son in her upstairs bedroom, according to Smith.

Smith stated she was uncomfortable and in shock, but remained calm as she told police what happened.

She was taken to Fisher-Titus Medical Center where doctors performed an emergency C-section, but the 33-week unborn baby could not be saved, Smith confirmed.

Ilg was then pronounced dead around 5 p.m., Smith stated.

The baby would have been Ilg’s second child, said Smith.

Smith stated the house was full of safety features with an extensive amount of protections in place like baby gates.

However, baby gates that were usually closed were left open, Smith said investigators learned.

Police believe the gun was always left in the night stand, Smith said.

Officers learned that Ilg’s son did not usually have access to that bedroom because it is kept locked, said Smith.

However, Ilg told police her son got into the room while she was doing laundry and started playing with the gun, according to Smith.

That’s when the gun was fired into her back, said Smith.

She told police she did not realize her son was able to grab gun, Smith stated.

Smith said there was no one else inside the home because her husband was at work at the time of the shooting.

The husband and father of the 2-year-old boy claimed the gun was his, according to Smith.

Smith stated the boy is still with his father.

Police are investigating the functionality of the gun, particularly how the 2-year-old boy was able to pull the trigger, according to Smith.

Smith wants to remind the community to ensure guns are stored in a locked space, are kept unloaded, and ammunition is stored in a separate location to prevent these tragedies.

2-year-old son fatally shoots pregnant mom in Norwalk, police say (Photo credit: Joe Centers, Norwalk Reflector) (Joe Centers, Norwalk Reflector)

