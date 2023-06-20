Birthday Club
6/20/2023: Erin’s Noon Forecast

Warm afternoon; humidity climbing this weekend
We welcome in the summer with heat and humidity, but rain and thunderstorms are on the horizon.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Today is a going to be a warm one with highs in the mid-80s, though a northeasterly breeze keeps it cooler by the lake. Mostly cloudy skies continue into the afternoon, when southern counties might catch a stray shower. The official start to summer comes in pleasant with temperatures in the low-80s. Humidity is still on the rise this week, looking to peak into the weekend, when we climb into the “uncomfortable” territory with temperatures projected to be in the low-90s. Heat and moisture forced by a southerly breeze fuel a system expected to bring showers and thunderstorms overnight into Monday.

