6/20/2023: Erin’s Noon Forecast

Today is a going to be a warm one with highs in the mid-80s, though a northeasterly breeze keeps it cooler by the lake. Mostly cloudy skies continue into the afternoon, when southern counties might catch a stray shower. The official start to summer comes in pleasant with temperatures in the low-80s. Humidity is still on the rise this week, looking to peak into the weekend, when we climb into the “uncomfortable” territory with temperatures projected to be in the low-90s. Heat and moisture forced by a southerly breeze fuel a system expected to bring showers and thunderstorms overnight into Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.