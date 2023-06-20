BGSU and Toledo ZooTeens partnership focuses on engagement, sustainability on campus

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Members of Toledo ZooTeens are learning about community engagement, food insecurity and sustainability, on the campus of Bowling Green State University during a ten-week program.

Around a half dozen teens spent the afternoon working and learning alongside interns with the BGSU Falcon Food Pantry as they helped organize the campus ReStore, which has been around for the last 20 years through Campus Sustainability.

“The campus ReStore is a place where in the fall, students can come and shop and pick out items for free that were all donated by students when they moved out of the dorms in April,” said Shannon Orr, the director of the Falcon Food Pantry. “The goal here is to minimize waste as much as possible and to reduce, reuse and recycle in a pretty extreme manner.”

Toledo ZooTeens member Thomas Mason says the hands-on experience is a good learning experience.

“You’re getting stuff out of landfills. All this stuff in here would have probably gone in the bin if it wasn’t donated here, so all of that is going here, getting sorted, getting put out so that more people can get access to it and kind of save it for another go around and then they move out, they’ll maybe put it back, or find somewhere else to donate it,” said Mason. “So these things can have a full life instead of just being thrown in the landfill.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.