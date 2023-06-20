Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

BGSU and Toledo ZooTeens partnership focuses on engagement, sustainability on campus

By JD Pooley
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Members of Toledo ZooTeens are learning about community engagement, food insecurity and sustainability, on the campus of Bowling Green State University during a ten-week program.

Around a half dozen teens spent the afternoon working and learning alongside interns with the BGSU Falcon Food Pantry as they helped organize the campus ReStore, which has been around for the last 20 years through Campus Sustainability.

“The campus ReStore is a place where in the fall, students can come and shop and pick out items for free that were all donated by students when they moved out of the dorms in April,” said Shannon Orr, the director of the Falcon Food Pantry. “The goal here is to minimize waste as much as possible and to reduce, reuse and recycle in a pretty extreme manner.”

Toledo ZooTeens member Thomas Mason says the hands-on experience is a good learning experience.

“You’re getting stuff out of landfills. All this stuff in here would have probably gone in the bin if it wasn’t donated here, so all of that is going here, getting sorted, getting put out so that more people can get access to it and kind of save it for another go around and then they move out, they’ll maybe put it back, or find somewhere else to donate it,” said Mason. “So these things can have a full life instead of just being thrown in the landfill.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after 9 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
According to TPD, the shots were fired in the parking lot near Starbucks and Five Guys.
TPD investigating shooting in Westgate Shopping Center parking lot
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

Latest News

More than 20 pallets of books for early readers through high school will be available at no...
Toledo Federation of Teachers, Metroparks Toledo giving away 40,000 books to families, educators
The Movement helped by providing food donations and food trucks on Tuesday for the people in...
The Movement provides tornado recovery assistance in Point Place
The Movement provides tornado recovery assistance in Point Place
YIPEE students spend an entire year fundraising and interviewing nonprofits.
Local students raise $18,000 for nonprofits through Leadership Toledo initiative
Local students raise $18,000 for nonprofits