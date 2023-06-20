County commissioners approve emergency funding change for Toledo tornado victims, Gov. DeWine to visit Point Place

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday to fast-track help for those affected by the tornadoes that ripped through the area last Thursday. The move amends the county’s Prevention, Retention, and Contingency (PRC) Plan to allow direct payments to seniors and families with children under 18 who were affected by the tornado.

According to a spokesperson for the county commissioners, all counties have a PRC plan that allows officials to help those eligible for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funding after emergencies. While the Lucas County plan covers disaster assistance, the language stipulates that the funding is only available when the Governor issues a disaster declaration for the affected area. The resolution amends that PRC plan to allow the funding when local, state or federal officials declare an emergency. In this case, the county commissioners did that on Saturday.

The direct payments can be used to cover emergency expenses from the tornadoes, including temporary housing, appliances, utility assistance, home repairs that ensure health and safety, and personal expenses like food and hygiene products.

Staff with Lucas County Job and Family Services will be helping residents apply for the assistance and answer questions at Point Place Branch library from noon to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. Those looking for assistance should bring proof of residency and income.

In order to qualify, residents must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level and either a family with minor children, an individual age 55 and up with no dependents, or an individual over 18 with no dependents who is in receipt of disability payments, according to the county commissioners. The assistance is capped at $1,500 for each qualifying family and $750 for each qualifying individual.

The commissioners said a family of five at 200% of the federal poverty level has an annual income of $70,280, while an individual has an annual income of $29,160.

“Local government I think is the most responsive to anybody’s needs,” said Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken. “We’d like the extra help to get it, but look, we manage our finances so at times that come like this, we’re able to help.”

The move comes as Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is scheduled to visit Point Place on Tuesday afternoon following last week’s EF-2 tornado that left widespread damage and power outages for much of the area. We’re told he’ll be at Ottawa River Elementary School around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday before he surveys the damage and ongoing cleanup efforts. Lucas County Job and Family Services held a meal distribution, sponsored by the county commissioners, at Ottawa River Elementary ahead of DeWine’s visit from 10:00 a.m. to noon Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.