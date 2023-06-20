Birthday Club
Heavy drinkers really don’t ‘hold their liquor,’ study says

FILE - Heavy drinkers experience impairment after drinking, too, a study says.
FILE - Heavy drinkers experience impairment after drinking, too, a study says.(Source: CNN/Stringer)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) - New research appears to debunk the popular belief that heavy drinkers can “hold their liquor.”

According to the study, people with alcohol use disorder, or what used to be called alcoholism, were significantly impaired up to three hours after downing several drinks.

Researchers tested various types of drinkers with a beverage equivalent to four to five drinks.

At first, the study supported the notion that heavy drinkers can manage their alcohol without impairment.

Both heavy drinkers and those with alcohol use disorder had no problems with a cognitive test 30 minutes after consuming the drink, whereas lighter drinkers felt sedated and fatigued.

But both groups still had trouble with their motor function.

Researchers also gave some participants with alcohol use disorder another drink to mimic their typical intake.

They were 50% more impaired after that drink.

The study was published Sunday in the journal “Alcohol: Clinical and Experimental Research.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

