‘He’s captured a lot of hearts’ Former shelter dog changes lives at local dispatch center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Working in an emergency call center is a stressful job. In Sandusky County, officials came up with a creative way to cope with the challenges that come with the work. He walks on four legs and works for belly rubs and treats.

Georgie is a comfort canine that lives in the 911 dispatch center. While life is good now, that wasn’t the case in the beginning. He was found wandering the streets and ended up in a shelter. Those who helped save him, say he’s returned the favor many times over. Georgie is one of the top dogs at the Sandusky County Communications Center.

Tina Anderson is the Director of Communications for the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office.

“He lives here in the dispatch center 24/7, 365 days a year. He has his own plush bed and baskets overflowing with toys,” said Anderson. “He also has all kinds of outfits. We dress him up and send each other silly pictures of him. He’s captured a lot of hearts.”

Anderson is the one who led the charge to get a dog for the dispatch center.

“I have always found comfort in the company of animals, like many. A lot of times we can’t take them to work with us. I wanted to change that here,” said Anderson.

Georgie’s time in the shelter led him to a special training program and eventually his new life.

“He ended up in a prison dog program at a correctional institute for eight months. I saw him on Petfinder and fell in love we jokingly say we paroled him on August 3, 2022,” said Anderson.

It’s easy to see how that happened. Georgie has been making a difference since the day he arrived in Fremont.

Katy Schwartz is the assistant supervisor of the center.

“He can sense when you’re not quite feeling yourself, he picks up on the vibe. He reads the room very well,” said Schwartz. “He knows when to sit back and when to come in. If he wants your attention, he sits behind you and gives you the side eye. He’ll even push your chair sometimes to get your attention. Then he gets his little woof going, he’s so funny.”

Schwartz loves watching Georgie work his magic at the dispatch center.

“Some people aren’t comfortable talking to another person about something that is bothering them or if it’s been a tough day at work,” said Schwartz. “It’s nice knowing they can sit with him for even just five minutes and have some quiet time.”

Anderson says the benefits are both social and emotional.

“You’ve got reduced stress rates and cortisol levels go down,” said Anderson. “Dopamine and serotonin go up. Blood pressure and heart rate stabilize. This is a stressful environment. People aren’t calling us to tell us about something wonderful that happened to them. They are often having the worst day of their life. We never know what we will get on the other end of the line. We have certainly reaped the rewards of having him in our company.”

Anderson says like a lot of dogs, Georgie’s paw prints have left a mark on a lot of hearts.

“You can come to a dog feeling broken, with nothing bright in your world and they give you their whole heart,” said Anderson. “They give you everything they have. We need more of that in the world.”

Georgie will celebrate his one year anniversary at the communications center in August. There will be a puppy party to mark the milestone.

The deputies hope Georgie’s story encourages others to adopt a shelter pet. He’s a mixed breed and Tina says they are planning to do a DNA test to learn more about Georgie. She says that no matter what is in his family tree, he is 100% good boy.

“He has been such a catalyst for compassion and humanity in the office,” said Anderson.

To follow his story, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.