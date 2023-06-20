June 20th Weather Forecast

Birthday Club
Warm Week, Isolated Showers Possible, T-Storms Early Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly to mostly cloudy today, warm, and muggy with a high in the middle 80s. Summer begins Wednesday at 10:58am with a mostly sunny sky and a normal high in the middle 80s. Thursday and Friday will be in the lower 80s for highs with an isolated shower possible on Thursday. Scattered showers are expected on Friday. The weekend generally looks hazy, hot, and humid. There is a chance of a stray shower. However, the chance of thunderstorms will jump Sunday evening through Monday. Higher instability combined with a cold front could lead to widespread showers and thunderstorms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

