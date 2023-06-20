June 20th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly to mostly cloudy today, warm, and muggy with a high in the middle 80s. Summer begins Wednesday at 10:58am with a mostly sunny sky and a normal high in the middle 80s. Thursday and Friday will be in the lower 80s for highs with an isolated shower possible on Thursday. Scattered showers are expected on Friday. The weekend generally looks hazy, hot, and humid. There is a chance of a stray shower. However, the chance of thunderstorms will jump Sunday evening through Monday. Higher instability combined with a cold front could lead to widespread showers and thunderstorms.

