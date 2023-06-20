Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Local students raise $18,000 for nonprofits through Leadership Toledo initiative

By Sophie Bates
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local high school students are empowering the community through generosity thanks to a local program.

The program is a Leadership Toledo Initiative called YIPEE, which stands for Youth in Philanthropy Encouraging Excellence. It’s a free program that is open to all area juniors and seniors.

Through the initiative, the students donated $18,000 to 13 youth-centered nonprofits.

“There are so many people that need that help that these nonprofits are giving, and it’s really nice to give back to my community and help these kids have opportunities that I had and they didn’t,” said Ava Gargac, a junior at St. Ursula.

YIPEE students spend an entire year fundraising and interviewing nonprofits.

“We go through a grant-making process. In the summer, we request proposals from local youth-serving organizations. Then the students determine their group values. What is it that they care about? What do they think is impacting youth currently in our community,” said Nicole Susdorf, Program Director at Leadership Toledo.

Genacross Lutheran Services is one of the nonprofits that the students chose to receive a $2,000 grant.

“We currently run six youth group homes and the grant we received today is going to be funding a playhouse at one of those homes,” said Michael George, Executive Director of the Genacross Lutheran Services Foundation.

Beyond raising money, Susdorf says it’s about teaching students skills that they won’t get in schools.

“I learned so much about how to communicate with people and how to work with a group by calling people on the phone and asking them for donations and doing fundraisers and stuff like that,” said Gargac.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after 9 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
According to TPD, the shots were fired in the parking lot near Starbucks and Five Guys.
TPD investigating shooting in Westgate Shopping Center parking lot
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

Latest News

More than 20 pallets of books for early readers through high school will be available at no...
Toledo Federation of Teachers, Metroparks Toledo giving away 40,000 books to families, educators
The Movement helped by providing food donations and food trucks on Tuesday for the people in...
The Movement provides tornado recovery assistance in Point Place
The Movement provides tornado recovery assistance in Point Place
Local students raise $18,000 for nonprofits