Local students raise $18,000 for nonprofits through Leadership Toledo initiative

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local high school students are empowering the community through generosity thanks to a local program.

The program is a Leadership Toledo Initiative called YIPEE, which stands for Youth in Philanthropy Encouraging Excellence. It’s a free program that is open to all area juniors and seniors.

Through the initiative, the students donated $18,000 to 13 youth-centered nonprofits.

“There are so many people that need that help that these nonprofits are giving, and it’s really nice to give back to my community and help these kids have opportunities that I had and they didn’t,” said Ava Gargac, a junior at St. Ursula.

YIPEE students spend an entire year fundraising and interviewing nonprofits.

“We go through a grant-making process. In the summer, we request proposals from local youth-serving organizations. Then the students determine their group values. What is it that they care about? What do they think is impacting youth currently in our community,” said Nicole Susdorf, Program Director at Leadership Toledo.

Genacross Lutheran Services is one of the nonprofits that the students chose to receive a $2,000 grant.

“We currently run six youth group homes and the grant we received today is going to be funding a playhouse at one of those homes,” said Michael George, Executive Director of the Genacross Lutheran Services Foundation.

Beyond raising money, Susdorf says it’s about teaching students skills that they won’t get in schools.

“I learned so much about how to communicate with people and how to work with a group by calling people on the phone and asking them for donations and doing fundraisers and stuff like that,” said Gargac.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.