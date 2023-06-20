Moment of Science: The Key & The Kite

The image of Ben Franklin with the key and the kite has endured throughout American history, even before there was an America. Here’s how the son of a soapmaker likely conducted -- and I do mean “conducted” -- one of the most famous science experiments of all time.

* The truth about Ben Franklin is as rich as the myth surrounding any of the Founding Fathers. He invented bifocals, created a better stove, and... you know, kinda helped found a nation along the way. He also became our fledging country’s first ambassador to France, and well before the American Revolution, the electric nature of lightning was a hot topic among French scholars.

* Jean-Antoine Nollet carried out an experiment called “The Electric Boy”, suspending him and slowly charging him so various light objects were attracted -- hopefully paying him well for his efforts. Nollet also gathered 200 monks in a circle, about a mile in circumference, connected with iron wire. When he (safely) surged some electricity through, he noticed that every member reacted at about the same time.

* Franklin was keenly aware of these discoveries, and decided to try his hand at the heavens. The story goes that when he was back stateside (before there were states), he took a Leyden jar -- basically one of the first capacitors, storing high-voltage charge -- attached a key to a kite string, and flew it on the outskirts of a storm alongside his son. The wire conducted electricity down to the key, thus proving the electric nature of lightning.

* And here’s where the waters get muddy: For one thing, NO, Ben Franklin didn’t discover electricity, nor was he struck by lightning. A lot of art depicts him in the middle of a field, when he was probably in a shed to protect himself from the elements. There were also supposedly two strings: one of dry silk to act as an insulator, and another made of hemp string that they wet to make more conductive... but again, if he were out in the elements, both strings would get wet from the rain anyway. Loose threads on the hemp string started standing up, so Franklin moved his positively-charged hand near the negatively-charged key, and got zapped like a doorknob in winter. Ben was right on the money -- and I don’t mean the $100 bill.

* Franklin published how-to instructions a few months later in the newspaper he owned, and unfortunately a Baltic scientist WAS struck and killed by lightning trying to recreate it a year later. Here’s the thing: A lot of what we know about Franklin’s fateful day comes from a letter he wrote to his friend, Joseph Priestley, who discovered oxygen -- talk about your famous friends. Franklin never specified when or even whether he’d actually performed the experiment himself. Priestley filled in the blanks decades later... but whether it’s fact or fiction, the myth persists.

* There’s one aspect that leaves no room for doubt: Ben Franklin used his spark of inspiration to perfect the “Franklin lightning rod” -- an innovation that has likely saved thousands of structures and lives for centuries.

