The Movement provides tornado recovery assistance in Point Place

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s closing in on a week since an EF-2 tornado touched down in Point Place and left devastating destruction and residents are still sharing their gripping stories.

“I just got my kids in the basement, and as I was closing the door, the tree fell on my house.” said Josh Hamacher, a resident of Point Place.

Hamacher is grateful to be alive to tell his story along with his family, despite the damage to his home and car.

“I’m so thankful that my kids are still alive,” said Hamacher. “Like I said, we were seconds away from it, could have been a big tragedy. You know, what happens if they couldn’t have gotten out of my car? So I’m thankful for that.”

Hamacher is also thankful for The Movement. The Movement is a non-profit organization in Lucas County that provides advocacy for community members in need. In this case, the need to fill the stomachs of residents.

“We’re giving free meals to all residents of Point Place and all city workers and anyone helping out in the area,” said Sarah Driftmyer, a member of The Movement. “The Movement is very involved in the community and tries to help out when needed.”

The Movement helped by providing food donations and food trucks on Tuesday for the people in Point Place who need it the most.

“It’s awesome. It makes you feel glad to be in Point Place.” said Bryon Perez, a Point Place resident.

If you are a resident of Point Place and are still in need of assistance, you can call 2-1-1.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.