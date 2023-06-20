Birthday Club
Music plays on in Point Place amid clean-up efforts

Music continues in Point Place after tornado
By Zain Omair
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In the midst of clean-up efforts following a devastating EF-2 tornado, a concert was held in Point Place to bring the community together.

Organizers said the concert held at Friendship Park on Monday evening was planned months in advance as a way for the Point Place Business Association to honor and remember long-time resident and real estate agent, Ted LaCourse, who passed away in 2022. However, after the tornado on Thursday night, they decided it could be something to also bring people together in the aftermath of tragedy.

“I didn’t have [anything] to do besides help neighbors pick up branches .. but I could hear this down the street and so I was like ‘oh I’m just coming down to have some fun,’” said resident Dixie Smarscsz, whose home and vehicle were damaged in the storm, “The thing I love about our community is everyone pulls together and you may not see your neighbors sometimes, but when things like this happens. This is the real feel of community. Point Place is great.”

Another resident in attendance was Tom Miller, who witnessed the twister from his car.

“I got on Suder Avenue and five minutes later, I was in it, I guess it was coming across. Then I seen all the trees flying and stuff and the wires flying all around so I just stopped then ‘cause my car was shaking and I was like ‘don’t lift me up in the air.’ It was so fast,” said Miller, “It’s a great crowd, a beautiful night, I’ve got my motorcycle.”

But it’s something organizers thought might not happen, after the storm wiped out electricity for the majority of the area.

“We decided, no we’re not going to have it, that was Saturday morning. But then that afternoon, power started getting restored which we didn’t expect to happen,” said Point Place Business Association President Tom Stagner.

“We thought this would be a good way to not only get something to eat, but a good way for them to relax for a little while,” said Vice President of Friendship Park Community Center Joyce Ehjinger.

Taking the stage was the Ben Delonge Band, who performed music from all different eras. In addition, pizza and gallons of water were given out for free to residents.

In addition to Monday night’s show, the Friendship Park Community Center is also holding a Summer Fun Day for families this Saturday at 1 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages.

