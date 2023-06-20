Birthday Club
Passenger attempted to open plane door during flight, officials say

People hold down a man who reportedly attempted to open a plane's door in the middle of a flight on Monday.(Source: @_xury_ via Instagram/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
INCHEON, South Korea (CNN) - A 19-year-old Korean man attempted to open a plane door midair on a flight from Cebu in Philippines to Incheon airport in South Korea, according to officials from Jeju Airlines and Incheon airport police.

The flight departed Cebu at 1:49 a.m. local time from the Philippines on Monday. The man began to act strangely an hour into the flight.

The man, who was seated on the 16th row, complained to airline staff about feeling pressure on his chest and spoke in an inappropriate manner to staff, the Jeju Airline official said.

Flight attendants then moved him to the front row of the plane close to the exit door where they could monitor him. At this stage, the man ran towards the door and attempted to open it, the official said.

He was “immediately subdued by the crew, who used a lasso rope and tie wraps to keep him controlled for the rest of the flight,” the Jeju Airline official said.

The door did not open, there was no damage to the airplane and all the passengers were unharmed.

The airline handed the man over to Incheon airport police in Korea at 7:30 a.m. Monday.

The police are questioning the man. Thus far, the man has not given a motive for his actions, according to Incheon airport police.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

