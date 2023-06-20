Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Reports: 2-year-old fatally shoots pregnant mother in Norwalk

According to the Norwalk Reflector, 31-year-old Laura Ilg and her unborn child died Friday...
According to the Norwalk Reflector, 31-year-old Laura Ilg and her unborn child died Friday after the shooting(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWALK, Ohio (WTVG) - A pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed Friday after police say her 2-year-old son shot her, reports say.

According to the Norwalk Reflector, 31-year-old Laura Ilg and her unborn child died Friday after the shooting at their home on Woodlawn Avenue in Norwalk. Police told the Reflector that Ilg called 911 and reported what happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

First responders found the mother behind a locked door upstairs. The woman and her son were the only ones home at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after 9 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
According to TPD, the shots were fired in the parking lot near Starbucks and Five Guys.
TPD investigating shooting in Westgate Shopping Center parking lot
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

Latest News

The Whitehouse Police Department said Theodore Wilson, 24, was arrested on June 20, 2023, on a...
Toledo man arrested for public indecency at high school, police say
Police lights generic
Seven arrested on riot charges at Toledo apartment complex
Seven people were arrested for alleged disorderly conduct at Covenant House Apartments on July...
Seven arrested on riot charges at Toledo apartment complex
2-year-old son fatally shoots pregnant mom in Norwalk, police say (Photo credit: Joe Centers,...
2-year-old son fatally shoots pregnant mom in Norwalk, police say