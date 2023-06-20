Reports: 2-year-old fatally shoots pregnant mother in Norwalk

NORWALK, Ohio (WTVG) - A pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed Friday after police say her 2-year-old son shot her, reports say.

According to the Norwalk Reflector, 31-year-old Laura Ilg and her unborn child died Friday after the shooting at their home on Woodlawn Avenue in Norwalk. Police told the Reflector that Ilg called 911 and reported what happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

First responders found the mother behind a locked door upstairs. The woman and her son were the only ones home at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.