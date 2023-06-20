Seven arrested on riot charges at Toledo apartment complex

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than a half-dozen people were arrested on riot charges in Toledo early Tuesday morning.

According to Toledo Police documents, seven people were arrested around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday outside of Covenant House Apartments in the 700 block of N. Erie Street for allegedly fighting, jumping on vehicles, throwing trash and being disorderly.

Police affidavits said the group was fighting and disturbing other residents, making it hard for them to access the front door of the apartment complex.

Five of those arrested are charged with riot and two others are charged with riot unlawful force violence with four or more others.

