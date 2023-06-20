Toledo man arrested for public indecency at high school, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man wanted for what police called a “string of lewd and illegal activity” in Lucas County was arrested Tuesday.

The Whitehouse Police Department said Theodore Wilson, 24, was arrested Tuesday on a series of charges from various local jurisdictions, including three public indecency charges for knowingly engaging in sexual conduct in the presence of a minor, a criminal trespassing charge and a pandering obscenity of obscene material charge.

Whitehouse PD said two of the public indecency charges and the criminal trespassing charge stem from two incidents at Anthony Wayne High School in the spring. Court records in Toledo show he is accused of masturbating in view of a victim on May 11, 2023.

