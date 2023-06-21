Birthday Club
6/21/2023: Erin’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Muggy start to summer; rain returns this weekend
TEMPERATURES COOLING TOMORROW, BUT DON'T BE FOOLED. IT'S STILL FEELING LIKE SUMMER WITH THAT HUMIDITY.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
We welcome in the summer time with heat and humidity, though we do see some brief cooling tomorrow and Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances as well as temperatures increase into the weekend, where the combination of heat and humidity make it quite uncomfortable to be outside. We are tracking the chance of thunderstorms early into next week with all that heat and humidity.

