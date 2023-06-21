6/21/2023: Erin’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

We welcome in the summer time with heat and humidity, though we do see some brief cooling tomorrow and Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances as well as temperatures increase into the weekend, where the combination of heat and humidity make it quite uncomfortable to be outside. We are tracking the chance of thunderstorms early into next week with all that heat and humidity.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.