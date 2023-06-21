6/21/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, lower 60s. THURSDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy, not as warm, breezy, slight chance of an evening sprinkle, mid 70s. FRIDAY: AM showers likely, smaller chance of a shower in the afternoon, lower 70s. SATURDAY: Much warmer, chance of a few PM storms, upper 80s. SUNDAY: Hot and humid, chance of an afternoon storm, storms becoming likely in the evening and nighttime hours, daytime highs close to 90 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.