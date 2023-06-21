Birthday Club
72-year-old man killed after being hit while crossing the street

The man was crossing Douglas Road around 2 p.m. on June 20 when he was hit.
The man was crossing Douglas Road around 2 p.m. on June 20 when he was hit.(file)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 72-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car while crossing the street Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Toledo Police Department, Ralph Hamilton Jr. was crossing Douglas Road around 2 p.m. on June 20 when a blue sedan struck him, throwing him several feet from where he was hit.

Witnesses on scene described the vehicle as being blue and sporty. Police say the vehicle stopped but then fled south on Douglas Road.

The family members of Hamilton have been notified and the investigation into the hit and run continues.

If anyone has any information about the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle, call the Toledo Police Department.

