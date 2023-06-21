AAA urges vehicle owners to test car batteries and prevent heat-induced breakdowns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -As summer brings warm temperatures to Ohio, AAA urges motorists to take proactive steps to avoid common unexpected vehicle breakdowns.

Last summer in Ohio, AAA says they responded to more than 113,000 calls for emergency roadside service. Of those, they reported 22% of the calls were for battery replacements.

“Many drivers underestimate the impact of extreme temperatures on car batteries,” says Jason Cravens, Battery Service and Sales Manager for AAA Club Alliance. “While the winter cold is a well-known battery killer, the summer heat can be even more damaging. If your battery is over three years old, it’s essential to have it checked sooner rather than later to ensure it can handle the upcoming heat.”

As many employers have implemented remote work opportunities, vehicles remain stagnant for long periods of time. AAA says idle battery degradation can be prevented by starting your vehicle at least once a week and taking it for a short drive.

“Not all failing batteries show obvious symptoms,” says Cravens. “To avoid a dead battery situation, it’s crucial to have your battery tested regularly, especially if it is approaching the typical lifespan of three to five years.”

AAA Car CareTips

Time: Use a maintenance charger like to keep the battery fully charged and extend its service life, especially for cars driven on short trips or parked for extended periods.

Heat and Vibration: High temperatures accelerate battery degradation and can physically damage internal battery components. In hot climates, batteries typically last around three years. Properly securing batteries with hold-down hardware minimizes the effects of vibration and prolongs battery life.

Other Considerations: Malfunctioning charging systems, over- or under-charging, and allowing the battery to go completely dead can all reduce battery lifespan.

Weak Battery Warning Signs: Slow cranking, illuminated Battery/Charging warning lamp and dim headlights (particularly at idle) can indicate a weak battery. Regular battery inspections and testing are essential, especially for batteries over three years old.

Choosing the Right Battery: Follow the vehicle manufacturer’s recommendation for the type (conventional or AGM). Match the original equipment’s group number for a secure fit, clearance and no cable/terminal problems. Consider physical size, terminal configuration and CCA or Ah rating to ensure proper fit and function. Avoid installing a battery with lower CCA or Ah ratings than recommended by the manufacturer.

Quality and Warranty: Purchase batteries from reputable sellers with fresh stock and extended full-replacement warranties.

Finding Quality Auto Repair: Plan ahead by finding a AAA Approved Auto Repair facility and technician you can trust. Plan ahead by finding a AAA Approved Auto Repair facility and technician you can trust. com/AutoRepair provides information on approved facilities that meet AAA’s high standards, ensuring ongoing performance and offering benefits to AAA members.

AAA says many of the AAA Car Care locations will perform a free battery evaluation to help drivers understand the condition of their battery and charging system.

