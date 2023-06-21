Birthday Club
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas LIVE ON STAGE’ coming to Stranahan Theater

The show will be at the Stranahan Theater on Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Charlie Brown Christmas LIVE ON STAGE is coming to Toledo in November.

The show will be at the Stranahan Theater on Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

The Stranahan Theater says tickets will go on sale on June 23 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Stranahan Box office, by calling 419-381-8851 or by clicking here. Ticket prices range from $25 to $55 plus applicable fees.

“‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ has warmed the hearts of millions of fans since it first aired on television over 55 years ago. Now the classic animated television special comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation that celebrates the timeless television classic so the whole family can join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts characters in their journey to uncover the true meaning of Christmas,” said the Stranahan Theater.

After the final bow, the audience will be invited to join the Peanuts gang in singing traditional Christmas songs and carols.

