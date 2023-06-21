City of Maumee temporarily adjusts nightly closure hours for Conant Street
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Maumee has adjusted the hours for the nightly road closure of Conant Street.
On June 21 and June 22, Conant Street will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., instead of the usual 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The City of Maumee says the adjustment will allow workers to get a head start on paving Conant Street.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.