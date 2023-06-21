City of Maumee temporarily adjusts nightly closure hours for Conant Street

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Maumee has adjusted the hours for the nightly road closure of Conant Street.

On June 21 and June 22, Conant Street will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., instead of the usual 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The City of Maumee says the adjustment will allow workers to get a head start on paving Conant Street.

