Dundee Police post videos of ding dong ditchers smearing food

DUNDEE, Michigan (WTVG) - What may seem like an innocent prank has caught the attention of police.

“Smearing some food products. Peanut butter, sour cream,” described Acting Chief of Dundee Police Randy Sehl, “but I’m just afraid if we don’t nip this in the bud, it’s going to get worse.”

Chief Sehl said residents of this village have been sharing ring camera videos and clips from security cameras since the Juneteenth holiday weekend. So, the department posted several to Facebook.

“Almost everyone has a ring camera. So, you know, they’re going to get seen. And they are wearing masks, so it’s, you can’t tell who it is right away. But some of them are speaking. So, I think we’re going to be able to find out who these kids are,” said Chief Sehl.

Officers add, if those in the videos are minors, they’re violating curfew. Also, they’re damaging property, which can be a criminal offense if someone presses charges.

“So, it kind of hyped up from ding-dong ditching to some damage and they also broke some flower pots. So, we just want to put an end to it, so we shared the video on our social media and we’re starting to get some information from residents now about who they might be,” continued Chief Sehl. “The parents may figure out who it is and handle it themselves. We just want to put a stop to it. People want to be sleeping at 1:30 in the morning, not worrying about who’s ringing their doorbell and pounding on their door at that time.”

