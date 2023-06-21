Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Former Toledo mayors begin anti-violence plan push

Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods
Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods, led by former Toledo mayors, makes their push for a 12-point plan of action in an effort to reduce violence.

On Wednesday, June 21 at 1:00 pm, they will hold a press conference at the Ohio Theater at the corner of Central and Lagrange Streets in North Toledo to announce a town hall meeting at the Ohio Theater on Monday, June 26, from 5:30 to 7:00 pm.

The group released their proposed ordinance in February.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after 9 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
According to TPD, the shots were fired in the parking lot near Starbucks and Five Guys.
TPD investigating shooting in Westgate Shopping Center parking lot
Blocks of damage remains in Point Place after a storm knocked down tree limbs across one...
Point Place residents work together to clear roads, check on neighbors after storm

Latest News

Fallen tree on Suder in Point Place
Tornado response efforts conclude in Point Place
Officers reported arresting Joshua Rivera, 30, after saying he was claiming to be God was...
Man claiming to be “God” accused of breaking in, attacking pregnant woman indicted
Temperatures cooling tomorrow, but don't be fooled. It's still feeling like summer though with...
6/21/2023: Erin's Noon Forecast
According to the police report, Zenas House-Wilson intentionally struck the mother of his child...
Case dropped against man accused of hitting mother of his child with a car