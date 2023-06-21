Former Toledo mayors begin anti-violence plan push

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods, led by former Toledo mayors, makes their push for a 12-point plan of action in an effort to reduce violence.

On Wednesday, June 21 at 1:00 pm, they will hold a press conference at the Ohio Theater at the corner of Central and Lagrange Streets in North Toledo to announce a town hall meeting at the Ohio Theater on Monday, June 26, from 5:30 to 7:00 pm.

The group released their proposed ordinance in February.

