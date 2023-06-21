Fox tail barley is back and wreaking havoc on pets

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s big, annoying and can be deadly to your dogs. That’s right, fox tail barley is back.

While it may be a beautiful addition to a wildflower garden, it can cause infection and potentially death to our pups.

“They poke into the paw, or they get into their mouth or their oral cavity and they swallow them,” said Brooke West, a veterinarian and owner of West Toledo and Perrysburg Animal Hospitals. “They can get into their intestinal tract and then they can jab into all different places, which then can create abscesses.”

West says the consequences could be fatal.

“It leads to sepsis and overwhelming infection which then can perforate your bowel or create inflammation in your mouth and you have such overwhelming infection that the body can’t fight it off,” said West. “They’re kind of like porcupine quills, you know? So they get stuck into places, cause damage and they can create abscesses and inflammation and infection.”

The silent killer has porcupine-like spikes that can get stuck on your dog. If they are ingested, they can cause damage to the dog’s organs.

Some of the symptoms you should look for in your dog before it’s too late are vomiting, diarrhea, constipation and lethargy. The good news is you can easily spot the barley if you’re keeping an eye out.

“When you’re doing tick checks and looking for anything over your dog, that’s a good time to look and see if you see anything abnormal or out of place,” said West.

