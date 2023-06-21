Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Fox tail barley is back and wreaking havoc on pets

The barley could lead to sepsis and overwhelming infection.
By Meghan Daniels
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s big, annoying and can be deadly to your dogs. That’s right, fox tail barley is back.

While it may be a beautiful addition to a wildflower garden, it can cause infection and potentially death to our pups.

“They poke into the paw, or they get into their mouth or their oral cavity and they swallow them,” said Brooke West, a veterinarian and owner of West Toledo and Perrysburg Animal Hospitals. “They can get into their intestinal tract and then they can jab into all different places, which then can create abscesses.”

West says the consequences could be fatal.

“It leads to sepsis and overwhelming infection which then can perforate your bowel or create inflammation in your mouth and you have such overwhelming infection that the body can’t fight it off,” said West. “They’re kind of like porcupine quills, you know? So they get stuck into places, cause damage and they can create abscesses and inflammation and infection.”

The silent killer has porcupine-like spikes that can get stuck on your dog. If they are ingested, they can cause damage to the dog’s organs.

Some of the symptoms you should look for in your dog before it’s too late are vomiting, diarrhea, constipation and lethargy. The good news is you can easily spot the barley if you’re keeping an eye out.

“When you’re doing tick checks and looking for anything over your dog, that’s a good time to look and see if you see anything abnormal or out of place,” said West.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after 9 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
According to TPD, the shots were fired in the parking lot near Starbucks and Five Guys.
TPD investigating shooting in Westgate Shopping Center parking lot
Blocks of damage remains in Point Place after a storm knocked down tree limbs across one...
Point Place residents work together to clear roads, check on neighbors after storm

Latest News

It’s summer camp season and for a few years now the Toledo Metroparks have been hosting daytime...
Metroparks Meetup: Summer Connection Camps
Man arrested on suspicion of torturing dog with machete
Grand jury indicts Toledo man accused of torturing dog with machete
Oregon, Maumee likely to have elections in August, September and November
A worker at the Henry County Humane Society cleans cat cages at the shelter.
Henry County Humane Society ‘moving forward’ thanks to community help