Goat milk soap from local farm sells all over the country

GENOA, Ohio (WTVG) - Small businesses are the backbone of our country and on local company, From Goat to Soap, is one that grew out of the pandemic.

What started as a hobby at a farm in Genoa has turned into a successful business. The founders took a simple idea and turned it into something that’s changing lives on a couple of levels.

From Goat to Soap was built by a mother-daughter duo who say they love sharing what they create with people around the country.

“I said ‘hey, let’s move out to the country’ and he was like ‘oh, okay, that’s fine.’ Then it was like ‘let’s get chickens’ and he was like ‘okay.’ And then it was like ‘by the way, I want goats.’” said Shelbie Flegal, founder of From Goat to Soap.

The idea to have animals and plant gardens grew out of the pandemic as a way to be self-sufficient. Flegal and her mother, Cathy Briggs, then decided to try making soap from goat’s milk.

“I kind of made fun of it at first because I was like “yeah, okay we’ll try this,” said Briggs. “I like making things, I like trying new things.”

It didn’t take long for the idea to take off.

“We thought, “lets make a couple hundred bars and see how it sells for Christmas,’” said Flegal. “We sold 800 bars to friends and family for Christmas. It was crazy and we thought maybe this could be a thing.”

Fast-forward a few months and thousands of bars of soap have been sold all over.

“We’ve sent soap as far away as Anchorage, Alaska, which I just think is so cool,” said Flegal. “We have a map on a corkboard and we put pins in the places we’ve sent soap to like Florida customers and people in Maine.”

Flegal works full-time as a firefighter paramedic for Springfield Township. Her husband John is currently deployed overseas. In the midst of their busy schedules, Flegal and Briggs manage to find an extra 25 hours or so every week to make soap.

“It’s so exciting to us to see the product from milking the goats to the soap and to have people love it as much as we do,” said Briggs.

Flegal and Briggs hope their business inspires others to get creative.

“If you find one of those little niches you love, do it and be proud of it and see where it goes,” said Briggs.

The two decided not just to make money, but to give back by donating soap to nonprofits to help raise money for various causes.

“I think giving back should be more important to more people,” said Flegal. “It would make this world a lot better of a place.”

The charities they’ve helped include a dog rescue group, volunteer fire departments and an organization that helps new moms.

If you’d like to try the mother and daughter product, you can buy the soap online, at some local markets and festivals and the Makers on Main shop in Genoa.

