Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Grand jury decides not to charge TPD officers in police shooting of teen robbery suspect

Police identified the suspect who was killed as 16-year-old Jameson Turnbull. Toledo Public Schools tells 13abc he was a student at Westfield.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Editor’s note: the attached report aired April 18, 2023. WARNING: some viewers may find the video disturbing.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury decided not to charge the officers involved in the fatal shooting of a teen robbery suspect earlier this year. The grand jury returned a no bill determination for eight officers involved in shooting and killed 16-year-old Jameson Turnbull in April.

Police say two brothers, ages 15 and 16, robbed the Dollar General in the 800 block of Phillips Avenue on April 14, 2023. They tried to rob the clerk, who ran away, then robbed customers. The brothers ran away from the scene into a West Toledo neighborhood.

Police say Turnbull fired a shot at officers who chased him. Officers then created a perimeter in the neighborhood and tried to de-escalate the situation and called for “less-lethal” options, including foam rounds. An officer went to get the foam rounds but did not make it back to the scene before the shooting happened.

Footage TPD released shows officers surrounding Turnbull in a yard and repeatedly asking him to drop his gun.

“There’s no reason for this. We can stand here all day. There’s no reason to do this man,” an officer said to Turnbull during the attempted de-escalation. “All you have to do is put it down. You haven’t done anything that bad.”

A member of TPD’s critical response team is heard asking Turnbull for his name and telling him he has a long life ahead of him. Negotiations with him went on for several minutes.

Video shows Turnbull raise his gun to his head, lower it, and eventually extend his arm and put the gun at officers. That’s when eight officers fired shots at Turnbull.

There were several moments where Turnbull was swinging his arms, which Troendle says officers can see as a threat, and it wasn’t until he fully extended his arm that officers fired the shots.

After the shots rang out, Lt. Russel immediately begin administering CPR on Turnbull. Chief Troendle says Russel works as a nurse when she’s not working in the line of duty.

Turnbull was treated for his injuries and taken to an area hospital where he died.

Police found the other 15-year-old robbery suspect in the neighborhood shortly thereafter and took him into police custody. Investigators recovered guns from both brothers.

At the time of the shooting, the eight officers were placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation into the incident, per department policy.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after 9 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
According to TPD, the shots were fired in the parking lot near Starbucks and Five Guys.
TPD investigating shooting in Westgate Shopping Center parking lot
Blocks of damage remains in Point Place after a storm knocked down tree limbs across one...
Point Place residents work together to clear roads, check on neighbors after storm

Latest News

13 Action News Big Story: Price of Electricity
Early voting begins in less than two weeks for Ohio's August special election.
Elections officials concerned about voter confusion as some cities could vote in three elections
The new, inclusive playground in Perrysburg is now open.
New, inclusive playground opens in Perrysburg
Ohio House to vote on transgender legislation