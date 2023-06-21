Grand jury decides not to charge TPD officers in police shooting of teen robbery suspect

Editor’s note: the attached report aired April 18, 2023. WARNING: some viewers may find the video disturbing.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury decided not to charge the officers involved in the fatal shooting of a teen robbery suspect earlier this year. The grand jury returned a no bill determination for eight officers involved in shooting and killed 16-year-old Jameson Turnbull in April.

Police say two brothers, ages 15 and 16, robbed the Dollar General in the 800 block of Phillips Avenue on April 14, 2023. They tried to rob the clerk, who ran away, then robbed customers. The brothers ran away from the scene into a West Toledo neighborhood.

Police say Turnbull fired a shot at officers who chased him. Officers then created a perimeter in the neighborhood and tried to de-escalate the situation and called for “less-lethal” options, including foam rounds. An officer went to get the foam rounds but did not make it back to the scene before the shooting happened.

Footage TPD released shows officers surrounding Turnbull in a yard and repeatedly asking him to drop his gun.

“There’s no reason for this. We can stand here all day. There’s no reason to do this man,” an officer said to Turnbull during the attempted de-escalation. “All you have to do is put it down. You haven’t done anything that bad.”

A member of TPD’s critical response team is heard asking Turnbull for his name and telling him he has a long life ahead of him. Negotiations with him went on for several minutes.

Video shows Turnbull raise his gun to his head, lower it, and eventually extend his arm and put the gun at officers. That’s when eight officers fired shots at Turnbull.

There were several moments where Turnbull was swinging his arms, which Troendle says officers can see as a threat, and it wasn’t until he fully extended his arm that officers fired the shots.

After the shots rang out, Lt. Russel immediately begin administering CPR on Turnbull. Chief Troendle says Russel works as a nurse when she’s not working in the line of duty.

Turnbull was treated for his injuries and taken to an area hospital where he died.

Police found the other 15-year-old robbery suspect in the neighborhood shortly thereafter and took him into police custody. Investigators recovered guns from both brothers.

At the time of the shooting, the eight officers were placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation into the incident, per department policy.

