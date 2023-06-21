Grand jury indicts Toledo man accused of torturing dog with machete

Editor’s note: the attached video previously aired on June 8, 2023.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County grand jury indicted a man accused of torturing a dog with a machete.

The grand jury indicted Harley Gear, 20, on a Prohibitions Concerning Companion Animals charge, a fifth-degree felony, on Wednesday.

Police say officers responded to a check safety call at his home at a mobile home park in the 3000 block of Nebraska Avenue earlier this month and found an injured dog with multiple abrasions on his head. TPD found a machete with blood on it next to the dog.

Police say the evidence on scene and the information from the caller led police to believe Gear was torturing the dog, whose name is Zeus. Gear was in court Thursday and entered a not guilty plea. His bond was set at $2,5000 and it was posted.

The Toledo Humane Society took custody of Zeus and provided medical care that included putting staples in his head. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The head of THS, Stephen Heaven, tells Action News he’s been working with animals for 30 years and this case is a first for him. He says he doesn’t exactly know what happened, but he suspects someone tried carving the word “hi” into the dog’s head among other things.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.