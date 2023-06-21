Henry County Humane Society ‘moving forward’ thanks to community help

NAPOLEON, Ohio (WTVG) - After the Henry County Humane Society, which has housed hundreds of animals over the years, had fallen into disrepair, the shelter is getting a makeover thanks to donations from county officials and community members.

Ever since a storm in the fall of 2022 ripped a part of the roof off the humane society building, shelter manager Krystyll Harden says the moral at the shelter just hasn’t been the same. Harden is confident she can change all that.

“Basically, rearrange things to make it more functional as a humane society,” said Harden. “So it was kind of difficult, stepping into the role here.”

With two recent successful fundraising campaigns that raised $20,000 dollars, and volunteers stepping up to help, things are looking up at the shelter.

“We needed painting, we needed brightened up,” said Daphne Cole, the president of the humane society’s board. “Soaring Arts has agreed to come and do all of the artwork.”

Cole says a $50,000 dollar donation from the Henry County Commissioners will help with the roof repair.

“The roof is $59,000 dollars,” said Cole. “We have the majority of it covered, we have a little money ourselves, so we’ll be starting that right away.”

Just outside, workers with Worthington Industries are installing a fence so the dogs would have room to run.

“They are painting the inside of the building, they’ve cleaned out, taken out two 20-yard dumpsters worth of stuff so that the humane society can put in more kennels,” said Jessica Double with Worthington Industries.

The recent support shown by the community is a reminder for Cole that they are headed in the right direction.

“It helps us know that all of our hard work, we’re moving forward, and that we’re gonna be able to do a better job for the community,” said Cole.

