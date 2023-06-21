I-Team: Addressing the slow response of tornado sirens in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13 Action News I-Team questioned Lucas County Commissioners on Tuesday about how they’re going to address the slow response of the tornado sirens last week.

The sirens sounded well after a tornado warning was issued in the eastern part of Lucas County and after a tornado hit Point Place.

The I-Team found out that the sirens did not sound for the storm because the National Weather Service did not issue a tornado warning for the Point Place tornado. However, the sirens did sound at 6:25 p.m. for when a second storm reformed near Oregon Harborview and Jerusalem Township.

You heard of the tornado warning live on 13 Action News but county officials didn’t get a confirmation of the warning until 6:33 p.m., or 6:34 p.m. according to the EMA Director.

By the time the system was put online and the sirens sounded for their three-minute allotment, it was closer to 6:39 p.m. We captured a video of the sirens going off at 6:42 p.m.

On Tuesday, the I-Team pressed Lucas County Commissioners about this and they say they’ll get to it after the needs on the ground are met:

Lisa Sobecki: “There’s going to be ample opportunity for us to look at what went right and what went wrong and then what we need to correct.”

13 Action News I-Team: “Don’t you want to do it sooner rather than later.”

Lisa Sobecki: “I really would but I’ll tell you what I really want to make sure our citizens have their electricity turned back on. If they need shelter, get them shelter. If they need food, get them food.”

The text alert system was more timely. EMA told the I-Team that their system was activated around 6:27 p.m. but when you got the actual text varied based on your phone and the carrier.

