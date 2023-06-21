Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

I-Team: Addressing the slow response of tornado sirens in Toledo

By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13 Action News I-Team questioned Lucas County Commissioners on Tuesday about how they’re going to address the slow response of the tornado sirens last week.

The sirens sounded well after a tornado warning was issued in the eastern part of Lucas County and after a tornado hit Point Place.

The I-Team found out that the sirens did not sound for the storm because the National Weather Service did not issue a tornado warning for the Point Place tornado. However, the sirens did sound at 6:25 p.m. for when a second storm reformed near Oregon Harborview and Jerusalem Township.

You heard of the tornado warning live on 13 Action News but county officials didn’t get a confirmation of the warning until 6:33 p.m., or 6:34 p.m. according to the EMA Director.

By the time the system was put online and the sirens sounded for their three-minute allotment, it was closer to 6:39 p.m. We captured a video of the sirens going off at 6:42 p.m.

On Tuesday, the I-Team pressed Lucas County Commissioners about this and they say they’ll get to it after the needs on the ground are met:

Lisa Sobecki: “There’s going to be ample opportunity for us to look at what went right and what went wrong and then what we need to correct.”

13 Action News I-Team: “Don’t you want to do it sooner rather than later.”

Lisa Sobecki: “I really would but I’ll tell you what I really want to make sure our citizens have their electricity turned back on. If they need shelter, get them shelter. If they need food, get them food.”

The text alert system was more timely. EMA told the I-Team that their system was activated around 6:27 p.m. but when you got the actual text varied based on your phone and the carrier.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after 9 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
According to TPD, the shots were fired in the parking lot near Starbucks and Five Guys.
TPD investigating shooting in Westgate Shopping Center parking lot
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

Latest News

I-Team: Addressing the slow response of tornado sirens in Toledo
Demand for behavioral health services for youth has steadily increased over the last three years.
Seneca County organizations collaborate to address shortage of youth-serving behavioral health professionals
The show will be at the Stranahan Theater on Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m.
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas LIVE ON STAGE’ coming to Stranahan Theater
More than 20 pallets of books for early readers through high school will be available at no...
Toledo Federation of Teachers, Metroparks Toledo giving away 40,000 books to families, educators