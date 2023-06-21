June 21st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warm and muggy on this first day of summer. Highs are expected to reach the middle 80s. An isolated shower is possible late Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Friday will be a bit cooler with a high in the middle 70s with clouds and rain likely especially east of I-75. The weekend will turn hotter and very humid with a high near 90 both Saturday and Sunday. Showers and storms are likely Sunday night into Monday. More showers and storms may redevelop on Tuesday with the slow moving storm system in place.

