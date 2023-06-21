Birthday Club
Local elections officials concerned about voter confusion as some cities could have three elections

Early voting begins in less than two weeks for Ohio's August special election.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early voting begins in less than two weeks for Ohio’s August special election. For some Lucas County voters, another election could get added to the calendar in September. That’s all happening before November’s general election.

It’s all but certain now that voters in Maumee and Oregon will have elections in August, September and November.

Everyone in Ohio has the November general election and August’s special election on their calendars. The special election in august is to determine if it should be harder to change the state’s constitution.

For Maumee and Oregon, it’s likely a primary election for city council races will be scheduled for September 12th.

We’ve learned that enough candidates have submitted petitions to run for council seats to trigger primary elections in those cities. The Lucas County Board of Elections still has to certify those on July 6.

That’s going to create quite the set of challenges for local elections officials. With overlapping deadlines and machine testing for the next election as another one is already underway, officials say it could also lead to voter confusion.

“Voter fatigue and some voter confusion for what they’re voting for, with all of these back-to-back-to-back like this, nd it can certainly be confusing for individuals who may have Maumee or Oregon postal addresses but don’t actually live in the city limits,” said Tim Monaco, Deputy Director of the Lucas County Board of Elections.

Monaco suggests voters educate themselves ahead of time and make a plan on how you’ll vote. Watch the full conversation with Monaco in the Action News Now report below.

RELATED: Important deadlines ahead of Ohio’s August special election

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

