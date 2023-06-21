New, inclusive playground opens in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - A new, inclusive playground was installed two weeks ahead of schedule, marking the second of its kind in the City of Perrysburg.

According to the City of Perrysburg officials, the installment at Woodlands Park is the third new playground to come to the city this year. Playgrounds at Bicentennial and Municipal Parks were replaced and opened earlier this month.

Officials say the playgrounds were replaced due to aging and a lack of equipment availability.

Funding for the new playground equipment came from $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

