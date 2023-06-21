NTSB to meet with East Palestine residents, before 2-day hearing

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will hold a two-day investigative hearing in East Palestine on June 22-23, as part of their ongoing investigation into the Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train and subsequent hazardous material release and fires.

On Wednesday, June 21, NTSB officials will meet with residents at East Palestine High School starting at 6 p.m. to answer their questions, before the hearing begins.

Some of the witnesses scheduled to testify at the hearing include representatives from the below organizations:

Association of American Railroads

Beaver County Emergency Services

Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen

Carroll Applied Science, LLC

East Liverpool Fire Department

East Palestine Fire Department

East Palestine Police Department

ESi

Federal Railroad Administration

Midland Manufacturing

Norfolk Southern

OxyVinyls

Ohio National Guard

Ohio Department of Public Safety

Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency

Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration

Specialized Professional Services, Inc.

Specialized Response Solutions

Transportation Communications Union/IAM

Trinity Rail

University Transportation Center for Railway Safety, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Residents remain extremely concerned over the air and water quality.

Federal, state and local officials have been on the ground cleaning up the contaminated site and doing round-the-clock monitoring of the air and water.

On June 13, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine submitted a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requesting a second extension on the deadline for Ohio to request a major disaster declaration.

“This extension would allow the State of Ohio to continue its efforts to ensure that Norfolk Southern provides the impacted areas with resources needed to recover from the event, including financial assistance, and to identify any gaps in areas of recovery where federal assistance may be needed,” said DeWine.

