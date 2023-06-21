Ohio House voting on transgender healthcare, sports bill

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio House Republicans are voting a set of reforms addressing issues including women’s sports and healthcare for transgender children.

Lawmakers are voting on a package of bills that will ban trans girls from playing women’s sports and ban gender-affirming care for kids. They’ve been met by fierce opposition from the LGBTQ+ community.

The House also passed what’s been called the “Parent’s Bill of Rights.” It will require counselors and teachers to report any changes in a student’s mental or physical health to parents. Supporters say it gives parents more access to knowing what’s happening with their child in school. Opponents say that could erode the trust a child has with their counselor or teacher.

The director of student services and well-being at Perrysburg schools says schools should be able to determine how to address issues on a case-by-case basis.

“We work with lots of different families of lots of different backgrounds and value systems,” said Dr. Justin Fults, the Director of Student Services and Well-being with Perrysburg Schools. “We want to be able to work with them in order to figure out what makes the best sense in order to keep that family unit functioning as best as we can help them function and help the student develop in a healthy way.”

The Senate would have to approve these bills before they could head to the governor’s desk.

