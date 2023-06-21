Ohio officials seek answers from NWS on tornado outbreak reports

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Leaders in Ohio are calling on the National Weather Service to explain the delay in severe weather reports during a northwest Ohio tornado outbreak last week that caused confusion in local communities.

RELATED: How a “marginal” severe threat ended up tying tornado record

Sen. Sherrod Brown sent a letter to NWS Thursday to express concerns with the reports before, during, and after the June 15 tornado outbreak that included an EF-2 tornado in Toledo.

“Most unfortunately, tornado sirens were going off in part in the City of Toledo only after the storm ripped through and the weather reports warning of dangers were well behind where they needed to be to effectively warn Ohioans in the northwest part of the state of the impending danger,” Brown wrote in the letter.

Brown asked the agency to provide recommendations on how the issue can be avoided in future severe weather events. He said this is the second time this year his office has seen delays like this. He said previous efforts to improve forecasting and lead time ought to be revisited.

“I am concerned it might be indicative of a systemic issue, not an isolated incident as described in my prior letter of April 2, 2023 to which you so kindly responded,” the letter read.

The Senator’s letter to NWS comes just a day after Gov. Mike DeWine visited Toledo to tour the tornado damage. As he surveyed the area and spoke with residents, he told 13 Action News his biggest concern was the lack of warning people had before the tornadoes tore through the community. DeWine said he was going to press NWS about it.

“There may be a logical explanation for it but I think it’s important for the people of the community to have faith in the weather service,” said DeWine. “For the weather service to really come out very quickly with a full explanation on exactly what happened and why they did not have any kind of warning.”

DeWine said the tour of the area was eye opening.

“Until you walk around and until you see people and until you kind of look in their eyes and see how they’re impacted, you really don’t fully understand,” said DeWine.

Action News reached out to a spokesperson for NWS with the same questions DeWine posed during his visit and is still waiting to hear back.

The First Alert Weather team put together a comprehensive article explaining the different factors that created the confusing series of events that unfolded during the tornado outbreak that you can see at the link here.

The Action News I-Team has been working to get answers from officials about the delay in the sirens sounding. Check out that coverage in the links below.

I-Team: Addressing the slow response of tornado sirens in Toledo

I-Team finds lag in notification system for Lucas County tornado warning

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.