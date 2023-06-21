Ottawa County Commissioners declare a state of emergency following tornado aftermath

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Board of Ottawa County Commissioners declared a State of Emergency in Ottawa County due to tornado damage from the evening of June 15.

Officials say Ottawa County residents continue to recover from the storms and executing a disaster declaration to allow the use of emergency funds will help to aid their efforts. The duration of the State of Emergency

The Ottawa County Building Department reminds residents that permits are required for the repair of damage. Also, any questions to verify contractors can be directed to their office at 419-734-6767.

The Board of Commissioners is urging residents and visitors of Ottawa County to review their Tornado Warning Procedures and discuss them with their families and/or associates. Residents are encouraged to sign up for the County’s free cell phone alerting program at the link here.

