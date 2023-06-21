Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Ottawa County Commissioners declare a state of emergency following tornado aftermath

Lucas Co. State of Emergency
Lucas Co. State of Emergency(MGN)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Board of Ottawa County Commissioners declared a State of Emergency in Ottawa County due to tornado damage from the evening of June 15.

Officials say Ottawa County residents continue to recover from the storms and executing a disaster declaration to allow the use of emergency funds will help to aid their efforts. The duration of the State of Emergency

The Ottawa County Building Department reminds residents that permits are required for the repair of damage. Also, any questions to verify contractors can be directed to their office at 419-734-6767.

The Board of Commissioners is urging residents and visitors of Ottawa County to review their Tornado Warning Procedures and discuss them with their families and/or associates. Residents are encouraged to sign up for the County’s free cell phone alerting program at the link here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they shut down the park early due to rowdy behavior at the festival.
Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say
The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after 9 tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
Law enforcement officials from Ohio and Indiana conducted a two hour OVI checkpoint Friday.
Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
According to TPD, the shots were fired in the parking lot near Starbucks and Five Guys.
TPD investigating shooting in Westgate Shopping Center parking lot
Blocks of damage remains in Point Place after a storm knocked down tree limbs across one...
Point Place residents work together to clear roads, check on neighbors after storm

Latest News

The stabbing was reported in the 1900 block of W. Alexis Rd. on May 4, 2022.
Woman pleads down to involuntary manslaughter in stabbing death of boyfriend
Last summer in Ohio, AAA says they responded to more than 113,000 calls for emergency roadside...
AAA urges vehicle owners to test car batteries and prevent heat-induced breakdowns
June 21st Weather Forecast
Ohio Governor Mike Dewine visits Point Place