Point Place gears up for post-tornado jamboree as clean-up efforts wrap up

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the City of Toledo wraps up tornado response efforts, Point Place residents are gearing up to host a community event aimed to assist businesses in reopening and bring the community together after a powerful storm damaged the area.

Organizers say the Point Place Twister Jamboree will feature food trucks, vendors, live music, and fun for all ages in Friendship Park Sunday, June 25 at 5 p.m. They also say the event is geared to be a one-stop shop for the community to meet with vendors that can help them with any of their post-tornado needs.

Coordinators of the event are still in search of vendors willing to donate. Those interested can contact Jena Tatro via Facebook Messenger at the event’s Facebook can be found at the link here.

